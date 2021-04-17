Revolution Opening Day disappointment continues in tie with Fire

Robert Beric opened the scoring off a Boris Sekulic feed, finishing into an open net in the fifth minute and Luka Stojanovic scored off a Beric center in the 11th minute.Both goals set up by Chinonso Offor layoffs.

The Fire took an early two-goal lead, and the Revolution quickly equalized as their record in season-openers slipped to 5-15-6, and 0-5-3 since 2013.

The Revolution nearly broke their Opening Day jinx, but settled for a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field Saturday night.

Adam Buksa cut the deficit with a header off a Carles Gil corner kick in the 14th minute. Tajon Buchanan and Gil then switched sides, and the move paid off as Gustavo Bou finished a Buchanan cross off a throw-in in the 27th minute.

Chicago seemed to catch the Revolution flat-footed in the earlygoing. DeJuan Jones and Buchanan left the left side open, and the Fire capitalized.

But the Revolution ralliedand nearly broke the deadlock as Buksa twice headed Gil set pieces just off target, and Gil skipped a right-footer wide.

Both teams had chances late, the Fire nearly scoring as Beric skidded a shot wide (85th), then a Gaston Gimenez free kick was saved by Matt Turner in injury time. The free kick was set up when Jones was red-carded for a foul on a Przemyslaw Frankowski breakaway on the edge of the penalty area. The play was reviewed by referee Fotis Bazakos. More than three minutes went by before Bazakos confirmed the decision, and Turner made the save in the 96th minute.

The Revolution’s best second-half chance was squandered by substitute Edward Kizza, who headed off the bar from point-blank range (87th) off a Bou cross.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.