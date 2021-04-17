Senior Dom DeCrescenzo, Reading score a memorable victory over Lexington

The trick play gave Reading a 29-point lead, and the Rockets went on to beat Lexington, 49-0, to clinch their third straight Middlesex Liberty title.

With 10:44 to go in the second quarter Saturday and Reading in possession at the Lexington 2-yard line, Sheehan signaled in the call. Senior offensive lineman Dom DeCrescenzo was watching and knew what was coming. Quarterback James Murphy took the snap and hit Patrick Harrigan with a short pass. Harrigan lateraled to DeCrescenzo, who waltzed into the end zone for the touchdown.

READING — Credit offensive coordinator Pat Sheehan for knowing how to take Reading’s senior day celebration to the next level.

“I looked back at coach and he’s staring right at me. Oh, here it comes,” said the Tufts-bound DeCrescenzo. “So, I knew it was coming and we just executed to perfection. All the credit goes to my teammates for letting me get it. The celebration was on after that.”

The celebration did not include Lexington.

The shutout was the third of the season for Reading (5-0), which has allowed just 14 points in Fall II, both fourth-quarter scores with the game out of reach. Lexington (3-2) got a taste of the defense Saturday, as the Minutemen’s first three possessions resulted in losses of 14, 6, and 1 yard. After that third possession, Lexington punter Lucas Patocs Bisazza was swarmed under by a Rocket wave and Reading took over at the 2. The next play, DeCrescenzo scored on the hook-and-ladder.

For the half, Lexington had just two first downs, and one was on a Reading penalty. The Rockets’ 36-0 halftime lead was as dominating as it sounds as DeCrescenzo and fellow senior linemen Dan O’Connor, Joe Gilligan, and Shaun Bekkenhuis shut down the visitors.

The defense overshadowed another strong effort by Murphy (11 for 15 for 146 yards), who added three touchdown passes, giving him 13 for the season and 35 for his career. Junior Colby Goodchild ran for two scores and 67 yards and caught Murphy’s first touchdown pass to start the scoring. Lucas Fleming, Nick Perez, and Nick Zannino also scored for the Rockets.

“Now we get to play Lincoln-Sudbury and that’s exciting for us,” said Reading coach John Fiore of the Rockets matchup Friday with unbeaten L-S. “We’re happy with the way the kids executed today. The kids were flying around.”

DeCrescenzo’s first career touchdown also made the coach happy, even though his smile was hidden beneath a mask.

“When you wear the No. 77 you don’t get too many,” Fiore said.