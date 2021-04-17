Stewart Cink sets another scoring mark, keeps lead at RBC Heritage

This time, Cink scrambled his way to 18-under 195, also a tournament mark for lowest 54-hole score. The record had been held by Justin Leonard at 16-under 197 in 2002.

Cink, 47, cooled off from his pace in the first two rounds, when he shot a pair of 63s for his lowest career 36-hole score and shattered the event’s halfway scoring mark shared by Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson.

Stewart Cink maintained his five-stroke lead and set another scoring mark at the RBC Heritage with a 2-under-par 69 on Saturday, moving closer to his third victory at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa was at 13 under after a 67. Emiliano Grillo of Argentina had a 69 and was another shot behind in third.

Matt Wallace of England and Sung-jae Im of South Korea were tied at 11 under. Wallace shot 65 and Im 69.

While Cink slowed down, no one else could dent his large lead amid Harbour Town’s narrow fairways and smallish greens. That left Cink in prime position for a third plaid winner’s jacket for his collection after finishing first in 2000 and 2004.

Cink rallied from behind in both of his previous wins here. His challenge 17 years later will be maintaining his poise on a course where front-runners are often upended. Only once in the past eight tournaments here as the third-round leader come out on top — and that was Webb Simpson last year.

Corey Conners began the day five shots behind Cink and finished with a 72. He was in a group of four at 10 under that included defending champ Simpson.

Simpson, who set the scoring mark of 22 under last June, had the round’s lowest score at 64.

While the first two rounds showed off Cink’s accuracy, this one called on his scrambling ability to stay out front. He was right off the tee on No. 1 and left of the fairway on No. 3, the latter miscue leading to his first bogey since Thursday’s opening hole.

Cink slammed the door on any hope he might falter with back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes to restore the big lead.

On the back nine, Cink saved par after driving onto the pine straw on No. 11 and again on the next hole after his tee shot stopped against a small, loose branch left of the fairway.

When Cink rolled an 8-footer for birdie on the 14th — his first in 40 rounds on that tricky par 3 — he had a six-shot lead.

Any hope of the world’s top-ranked golfer, Dustin Johnson, making a third-round charge ended with a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 seventh. He shot a 71 and remained at 5 under.

Champions — Fred Couples took 11 holes before making a birdie and then made birdie on his last two holes for a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla.

Karlsson, the former Ryder Cup player from Sweden, hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at Tiburon Golf Club and nearly holed his approach on the 11th for a tap-in birdie. That carried him to a 66.

They were at 12-under 132.

One shot behind was the group of Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67), Berharnd Langer (68) and Alex Cejka, whose 65 was the low score of the second round on the Black course.

Langer had a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th that would have tied him for the lead.

Eight players were separated by four shots going into the final round. That group included Kevin Sutherland, the Charles Schwab Cup leader, who had a 66 and was at 8-under 136.

“There’s a lot of guys up around the lead, so you’re going to have to put a good number on the board,’' Stricker said. “The guys up around the lead, you’re going to have to play a good round and maybe shoot 5, 6, 7 under and see what that does for you.”

Couples didn’t miss a fairway and converted plenty of wedges into birdies in his opening 63. This was not a repeat performance. He played the front nine with all pars. He made par on the 10th hole. Couples hit wedge into 4 feet on the 11th, and after a bogey on the next hole, hit a towering 8-iron on the par-3 13th that rolled inches from the cup.

He made one of only three birdies on the par-4 17th, and closed out his round with a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Karlsson is making only his second PGA Tour Champions start of the year, having tied for 30th last month at the Cologuard Classic. He closed out last year with five top 10s in his final seven tournaments.

“I’m just enjoying playing golf again,” Karlsson said. “It’s been a long time since November it feels like when we had sort of a good streak going. I just used the last six weeks trying to prepare for a long season ahead, and kind of just happy to get going.”

European — Martin Kaymer joined Alejandro Canizares on 9-under after the third round to share the lead at the Austrian Open in Atzenbrugg as both players seek their first European Tour title since 2014.

Two-time major champion Kaymer carded a 69 on Saturday to make up his one-stroke deficit on the Spaniard, who has led since opening day.

Maximilian Kieffer had a 68 and was one stroke back in third, followed by John Catlin (71), who went 7 under. Former winner Joost Luiten (69) was part of a group of three at 6 under.

“Mentally I’m really excited about tomorrow,” Kaymer said. “It doesn’t really matter what happens tomorrow, if you win or not, it’s nice to be in that position to have an opportunity to win a golf tournament.”

Kaymer has been after his 12th tour title since winning the US Open seven years ago.

Canizares won the last of his two titles at the Trophée Hassan II in Morocco in 2014 and had to fight his way through the last two qualifying schools.

The Spaniard carded two double-bogeys Saturday, on the par-four seventh and 10th, but won four straight strokes from Nos. 3-6. Kaymer dropped two strokes on the back nine and had five birdies.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen had eight birdies and dropped just one stroke for a 65, the best round of the tournament so far. The German climbed to eighth, four strokes off the lead.

The event at the Diamond Country club, near Vienna, is the first European Tour event in 2021 taking place on the continent.