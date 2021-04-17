Tony La Russa’s experience was always welcome to Alex Cora

That person, though, wasn’t any ordinary manager. It was Hall of Famer Tony La Russa , who had had a strong relationship with Dombrowski and ended up serving as a special assistant to Dombrowski for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Now, La Russa is back to managing and is in his first season with the White Sox. Cora reflected on what La Russa meant to him during his time with the Red Sox prior to the pair’s meeting Saturday.

“I was like ‘Of course I don’t care,’” said Cora, reflecting on that moment prior to the Sox’ Saturday afternoon matchup with the Chicago White Sox “I love talking baseball, I love learning about the game. So I had no issues with it.”

When Alex Cora went through his interview process for the Red Sox’ managerial position prior to the 2018 season, former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski asked Cora if he would mind having an experienced former manager working with the Sox in some capacity.

“He would always leave me a letter after each homestand,” Cora said. So I could read it on the plane. The pros and cons, or actually the things that we could do better. That’s the way he put it. And one thing I really love in any conversation with Tony, he’ll come up to you and he’s like, ‘I got two things for you.’ It was never, it was never one or three. It was two things for you.”

Cora got to manage against former San Francisco Giants manager and future Hall of Famer Bruce Bochy during Bochy’s final sendoff in 2019. He’s managed against Terry Francona, also a future Hall of Famer. He has immense respect for both, but points out a distinct difference on what it means to occupy the same field with La Russa.

“He is a Hall of Famer already,” Cora said. “It’s not a future Hall of Famer. So he meant so, so much for us as a group in ’18 and ’19.”

The relationship between the two extended beyond the baseball field, too. La Russa and Cora oftentimes would have dinner with each other. Wherever they were, the conversations always veered back to their shared passion: baseball. When the team dropped both games to the New York Yankees during the London series in 2019 by a convincing margin, it was Cora, David Price, and La Russa still talking baseball on the plane back home.

“I really enjoyed [him] being around,” Cora said. “Sometimes he felt I didn’t. But no, it was the other way around. I wanted him down here more.”

In a good spot

At the start of spring training Xander Bogaerts knew his team was good, but if you were to tell him that they would rip off nine in a row, he might not have believed you.

“I didn’t know that we’re going to go nine in a row,” Bogaerts said. “Obviously I didn’t think we would lose three in a row either.

“So we’re in a good spot right now. We’re happy where we’re at. Obviously, that turnaround that we did was pretty impressive, especially early on in the season. It’s really early so far. But for us to be capable of doing something like that. I think that’s something that can benefit us in the long run.”

If the team does get into a rut, Bogaerts said, they will have that winning streak as a reminder. The Sox’ upcoming schedule had a thorn thrown in it because of Friday’s rainout. They will play three games in less than 24 hours to finish out their four-game set with the White Sox. The Red Sox’ next off day isn’t until April 25, just before the team’s series against the New York Mets at New York.

“That’s going to be tough,” said Bogaerts on having to play three games in such a short period of time. But we’ve got to deal with it. The way I see it is it’s not only us, it’s also them, you. That’s the way I approach the cold weather. Also, it’s kind of tough for me to hit in the cold. But it should be tough for the pitchers also, right? I mean, I’m not the only one that’s going out there in the cold. So it’s definitely going to be tough on us, but it’s going to be tough on them also.”

On the positive side, Cora noted, the Red Sox have a fresh bullpen because of Friday’s rainout. And if anyone maybe needed an off-day Cora added, it might have been Bogaerts.

“We were actually thinking about giving him the day off [Friday],” Cora said.

The team will monitor their players as they go through this long stretch of games, but Cora said so far everyone is healthy and rested.

Different uniforms

The Red Sox unveiled their Nike MLB City Connect Series uniform Saturday that they will wear again Sunday. The Sox collaborated with Nike on the project, adopting the colors (yellow and light blue) to honor Patriots Day weekend in Boston.

“It’s something different. It feels good,” Cora said. “You look around the other leagues, and they’re very open-minded about stuff like this, and people like it. So from what I’m getting, the feedback and all that, people are very excited about it. So it should be a fun weekend.”

Bogaerts joked that it reminded him of home.

“It’s kind of the color of my country flag in Aruba,” Bogaerts said. “I don’t know if they had anything to do with that, but I feel like I’m playing for Aruba.”

The Red Sox’ Kiké Hernández wore a pair of custom MTB cleats honoring the city of Boston & “Boston Strong” for Patriots Day Saturday in support of More Than Baseball, a non-profit dedicated to the well-being of players everywhere.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.