WNBA looking to parlay women’s college basketball interest into the pro game

There are 12 WNBA teams, but there has been interest in expansion, especially in markets such as the Bay Area, Louisville, and even Boston. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert , like her NBA counterpart Adam Silver , would not commit to expansion but said it’s something the league will investigate.

The league is entering its 25th season and there is all-time interest in women’s basketball, having just completed an exciting NCAA Tournament with a thrilling national championship game and teams returning to full rosters after several players sat out the WNBA bubble last fall in Florida.

The WNBA just completed another successful draft, with University of Texas center Charli Collier going first and Finnish phenom Awak Kuier second, both to the Dallas Wings.

Advertisement

The WNBA likely fears that introducing several new teams would be a failing proposition unless there’s a fresh business model where these teams can succeed. Markets such as Houston, Detroit, Sacramento, Cleveland, Charlotte, and Tulsa have had teams either relocate or disband. But then again, most of those moves were nearly two decades ago.

Women’s basketball, partly because of the off-court activism of the players and their constant promotion of their product, has never been more popular. Players are giving up college eligibility, such as Collier, to enter the WNBA Draft, a move that was extremely rare just a decade ago.

With more star power every season and more international players who become sensations, Engelbert appears to have a potential sleeping giant on her hands. She said the pandemic halted expansion talks.

“I think we’d probably have a much more developed answer if it hasn’t been for the pandemic and not having fans last year and limited fans this year, with an Olympic postponement into this year,” she said. “So lots of moving parts obviously to make sure we have a successful season this year. But as I’ve mentioned, expansion is certainly on the list of things I’ve been thinking about down the road.”

Advertisement

The WNBA Draft is only three rounds (36 picks) with the third-rounders having a difficult time making rosters because of the limited space. An expansion to 16 teams would open up 48 additional spots and accommodate the wealth of talent entering the league. AAU programs are expanding and colleges are placing greater emphasis on winning in women’s basketball than in previous generations, so the league has to figure out a way to create opportunities for all the new talent.

“It is interesting to note how competitive and how deep the talent in this league is, and so it’s certainly something that, as we come out of this pandemic, hopefully next year, that we’re prepared to start talking about,” Engelbert said. “But right now we’re still focused on the transformation I talked about last year. I think if we have a very successful season this year, this time next year we can certainly start talking about what expansion would look like, how many, and the time frame over which that would occur.”

Engelbert comes from a business background, having served as the CEO of Deloitte. Her major responsibility has been to develop a better and more profitable business plan and bring in wealthier and more engaged ownership. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis just purchased the Las Vegas Aces, while an ownership group spearheaded by real estate model Larry Gottesdiener and former player Renee Montgomery purchased the Atlanta Dream.

Advertisement

But trying to sell the league is still a struggle because of its uneven past.

“The valuation model is broken,” Engelbert said. “We had great conversations and it comes down to dollars sometimes, at least in my humble opinion I’ll call it. And now, 20 months in, I still believe our assets are undervalued, our narrative is undervalued, and I think it’s just because the spreadsheets and the models and the algorithms are set up for a time in the past that hasn’t evolved with the diversity, equity, and inclusion of the future.

“Again, I have the corporate experience of seeing that evolve and seeing investment, even though you couldn’t find the dollars, to look at the return on that investment, but everybody knew it was the right thing to do because they were investing in a diverse workforce, because the demographics were such that you were going to be outside looking in on the work or talent if you didn’t invest in diverse talent.”

Another challenge for Engelbert is transforming those passionate NCAA fans into WNBA fans, and that has not gone as smoothly as the league would like. Are UConn fans automatically Connecticut Sun fans? Will more Texas fans become interested in the Dallas Wings because of Collier?

The WNBA would like to say yes to both.

“No doubt I identified this when we came in, we need to do a better job of kind of getting those fans because the women’s game is so popular at the NCAA level,” Engelbert said. “I was in some markets pre-COVID where the women’s [college] game is outdrawing the men’s by far. We need to do a better job of making sure we bring that fan in who was tied to the passion for the university or college into our game and have them follow those players that they were so passionate about that were at their alma mater.”

Advertisement

UConn's Paige Bueckers fueled a surge in interest in the NCAA's women's tournament this year. Elsa/Getty

The WNBA has worked feverishly to improve marketing with enhanced television contracts and also a better collective bargaining agreement that increased player salaries so some players weren’t forced to go overseas to earn extra money.

And the WNBA players’ social justice statements in the bubble were more daring and their messages exceeded their NBA counterparts. The league wants that to result in more fan support.

“I do think the social justice platform of the WNBA players has helped bring in a different level of fan into our game that doesn’t watch the men’s game or doesn’t watch different sports,” Engelbert said. “We need to make sure that we’re keeping that fan, and as we tip the season, we’re drawing them in and our marketing is heavily strategic in drawing them in and keeping them as fans, and again, building their loyalty to a team, a player, a rivalry.”

The disparities between men’s and women’s sports have been a hot topic of late, with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green calling out the WNBA and women’s sports for not doing a good enough job of marketing. Several female athletes have criticized Green for his statements, but he could be a valid point.

Advertisement

“Certainly having that national dialogue around the disparities is one of the other reasons why I issued the opinion piece [on WNBA.com], to kind of put them in context from my experience so far in the league,” Engelbert said. “You know, I think having that dialogue — we’re always happy for NBA players and other professional athletes to weigh in on their observations, and we’ve had other NBA players weigh in, as well. We’ve had advocates of the league from the NBA.

“But yeah, I think that dialogue is healthy. I think we’ve got to look at all the different perspectives and the way people see us outside in, inside out, and determine what the best way is to market our players, to grow the league, to look at how we bring investors into the league, how we look at teams and their operations, how we transform our digital platform.”

CHEF STEPH

Curry is still breaking records

Juan Toscano-Anderson dumped water on Steph Curry after a Warriors win on Monday. Curry is averaging a career-high 30.7 points per game this season. Ezra Shaw/Getty

Two-time league MVP Stephen Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain this past week as the all-time leading scorer in Warriors history, and as Curry approaches his mid-30s and the back nine of his career, his impact on the game and on an NBA generation is becoming more profound.

Curry is second all time in 3-pointers and should pass Ray Allen next season and become the first player in league history with 3,000 makes. He is a cinch Hall of Famer and is having one of his better seasons after spending most of last season out with a broken hand.

Curry entered Saturday’s game against the Celtics with 33 3-pointers in his last four games. Teammate Draymond Green helped Curry enjoy his record-breaking night with an expensive bottle of wine provided by owner Joe Lacob.

Green, who is never short of opinions, said Curry does not receive enough regard for his accomplishments, and he wants to change that perception.

“We live in a day and age where everything is social media, today you’re the greatest and tomorrow your team is in 10th place and you’re not as great as they said you were yesterday,” Green said. “I’ve said it over the years, where you see a build-up to a season or a build-up to a playoff series and playoff run and someone will say, ‘Steph Curry’s legacy is on the line.’ I saw something last year that said, ‘This game is so important, LeBron James’s legacy rides on this game,’ and that has to be the dumbest [expletive] I’ve ever heard.

“You put this whole body of work together and people will try to build it up as if one game will tarnish an entire body of work.”

Green has had scrapes with teammates in the past. His much-ballyhooed exchange with Kevin Durant during a fourth-quarter collapse against the Clippers a few years ago changed their relationship and was perhaps one of the reasons Durant headed to Brooklyn in free agency.

But there are no such issues between Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson, the nucleus of those Golden State title runs. All three are aging, and Thompson has missed the last two seasons because of injuries, but the hope is they have enough for one or two more title challenges when Thompson returns.

Until then, the Warriors are fighting for the play-in tournament, while Curry dazzles nightly, putting the team on his bony shoulders.

“It’s very important to take moments and appreciate and celebrate what has happened,” Green said. “To pass Wilt Chamberlain in anything is incredible. I remember like it was yesterday my rookie year and Steph coming back in town when he was coming off ankle surgery and the whole front office, ownership was lined up on the sideline watching his workout.”

There were actually questions early in Curry’s career as to whether the club should keep him or Monta Ellis. Curry’s career began brilliantly until he was felled by ankle issues, causing his market value to dwindle. Because the Warriors signed an oft-injured Curry to a discount four-year, $44 million deal in 2012, they were able to add other players on bigger contracts, thus building their dynasty.

“I remember those days and where he’s come and where he is today,” Green said. “To just share that moment with him and let him know, ‘Nah bro, you are appreciated. As long as I’m around, you’re going to be celebrated.’ I can’t speak for other people and everybody that’s going to be around when I’m around are going to celebrate him, too. Because he’s earned that.”

Curry has said he plans to play several more years. He’s been remarkably healthy — besides the hand injury — since those ankle surgeries nearly a decade ago. And if the Warriors had a better record, he would earn serious consideration for another MVP trophy. For now, he’ll have to settle for all-time records until the Warriors are fully healthy and ready for another run.

“I think I saw somewhere where Reggie Miller said he’s Mr. Warrior,” Green said of Curry. “There’s no better statement than that. A great steward of this game, a great face of this franchise. If you don’t like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson when you meet them, something is wrong with you. Those two guys aren’t going to give you anything not to like about them.”

Layups

The Pelicans passed on signing Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract. His shooting numbers were below par, but he hadn’t played in the NBA in nearly two years. This may be the NBA end for the former Celtic, but it’s hard to envision Thomas getting anything more than a training camp invitation next season. The question is whether Thomas’s performance was health-related or just decline, but he definitely deserves a longer look than a few games ... The Lakers are getting close to full health as Anthony Davis was cleared to participate in full practice after missing the past two months with a calf and an Achilles’ injury. LeBron James, who has missed the past three weeks, may not be too far behind in his recovery from a high ankle sprain. Los Angeles has blown its chance at the No. 1 seed but will perhaps be the favorite to come out of the West with a healthy James and Davis. And there is a distinct possibility that the top-seeded Jazz would have to go through the Lakers and the Clippers to reach the NBA Finals. That’s a difficult road ... Farewell to LaMarcus Aldridge, who abruptly retired after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat after the Nets’ loss to the Lakers last Sunday. Aldridge said he wants to dedicate his post-playing career to his family. Aldridge had a sparkling career, playing nine of his 15 seasons with the Trail Blazers before spending the past five-plus with the Spurs. The move to San Antonio did not produce the expected results, as the Spurs never competed for a title and Aldridge got caught in the middle of the team’s youth movement. In Brooklyn, Aldridge was trying to chase an elusive NBA title and was part of the rotation before his diagnosis. Aldridge is not a certain Hall of Famer but will be placed in the category of the exceptional power forwards of his era. Former teammate Damian Lillard said Aldridge’s No. 12 should be retired in Portland. That shouldn’t be a difficult decision for the organization ... The flood of college players declaring for the NBA Draft is beginning and this class is expected to have a modified summer league, likely in August. Last year’s rookie class suffered from a lack of summer league and full training camp. The Celtics’ Aaron Nesmith could have used the summer league minutes as development. He has endured a bumpy rookie season, as have several other first-year players in this pandemic season.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.