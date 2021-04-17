See photos from the funeral of Prince Philip

The funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip was Saturday at Windsor Castle. A small number of people close to Philip attended the private event, with military honor guards outside.Prince Philip's casket.WPA Pool/GettyQueen Elizabeth II entered the chapel.Steve Parsons/Associated PressPrince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, and others walked to the service.WPA Pool/GettyQueen Elizabeth II took her seat for the funeral service.JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesMembers of the public stood for a minute's silence at Piccadilly Circus in central London.NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty ImagesPhilip's casket was place on a specially built Land Rover.WPA Pool/GettyMembers of the funeral party followed the casket.Leon Neal/Associated Press