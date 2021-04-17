fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos from the funeral of Prince Philip

Updated April 17, 2021, 42 minutes ago
The casket arrived at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle.
The funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip was Saturday at Windsor Castle. A small number of people close to Philip attended the private event, with military honor guards outside.

Prince Philip's casket.
Queen Elizabeth II entered the chapel.
Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, and others walked to the service.
Queen Elizabeth II took her seat for the funeral service.
Members of the public stood for a minute's silence at Piccadilly Circus in central London.
Philip's casket was place on a specially built Land Rover.
Members of the funeral party followed the casket.
