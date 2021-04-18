Eight Earth Day events for the whole family

AFTER-SCHOOL ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS: HUMANS AND ANIMALS Every animal has a story and at this webinar hosted by the Harvard Museum of Science & Culture, participants get to hear them. Animal lovers should bring questions and a sense of wonder to this 45-minute live session — they’ll leave with some ideas on how to help their animal friends. April 20, 3 p.m., free hmsc.harvard.edu/event/humans-and-animals

EARTH WEEK STORY TIME — LIVE! The Harvard Museum of Natural History is inviting children and their guardians to celebrate the planet through stories. Volunteer coordinator Carol Carlson will conduct a reading of “Carl and the Meaning of Life” by Deborah Freedman and “Trees Make Perfect Pets” by Paul Czajak and Cathy Gendron. April 19, 3:30 p.m., free. hmsc.harvard.edu/earth-week-story-time

Spring is springing, birds are singing — and there’s plenty to celebrate this Earth Day. From your backyard to your favorite trail, enjoy these virtual (or socially distanced) events that make you proud to be an earthling.

Harvard doctoral candidates Ben Goulet-Scott and Jacob Suissa. Michael Naughton

LET’S BOTANIZE! Discover one of New England’s most sensitive plants at Harvard Museum of Science & Culture’s live screening of “Movement without Muscles: The Sensitive Fern.” The film will be followed by a Q&A from the film’s creators and Harvard doctoral candidates Ben Goulet-Scott and Jacob Suissa. April 21, 4 p.m., hmsc.harvard.edu/earth-week-lets-botanize

BUILDING WITH RECYCLABLE MATERIALS Get ready to reimagine your recyclables at this Earth Day-themed event from the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum. Artists will make exciting creations from common household items — think jars, oatmeal canisters, paper, old toys, cereal boxes. This class will prove that one person’s trash is another’s treasure. April 22, 9 a.m., $32-$40, thetrustees.org/event/62636/

EARTH DAY LIVE AUDIO GUIDED WALK For this virtual walk, all you need is your favorite outdoor space (think your backyard, a trail in your neighborhood, a park), good reception, and enough battery power. Guides will connect participants to the earth around them and each other. Everyone is welcome to join, so bring friends, kids, and fuzzy friends. April 22, 9:30 a.m., free, nenft.com/virtual-forest-therapy-walks/2021/04/22/earth-day-live-audio-guided-forest-therapy-walk

EARTH DAY BOSTON Over the past year, activism has taken center stage. Earth Day Boston’s 2021 event recognizes that and aims to call for more change. The Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tamar Ilana, Nicolas Emden Musica, Women of the World, and other performers will gather for a free Facebook Live concert dedicated to finding ways to heal from the pandemic. April 22, 7 p.m., free, facebook.com/events/487182235641925

EARTH DAY CLEANUPS This Earth Week, there are ample opportunities to get your hands dirty around Boston. Parks, cemeteries, and reservations from Cambridge to Taunton have accumulated a mess after a year of limited cleanups, and they need (socially distanced) help. Through April 25, free, eventbrite.com/d/ma--boston/earth-day

Pages of the children’s book “The Curious Garden” will be posted along Ledge Walk. Michelle Dempsey

STORY AT THE MOUNT Exploring the grounds of Edith Wharton’s estate, The Mount, has never been this much of an adventure. This year they’re celebrating Earth Day with a StoryWalk installation of Peter Brown’s “The Curious Garden,” posted along Ledge Walk trail. At StoryWalk’s official opening on April 20, expect free activity bags for kids (perfect for 2- to 6-year-olds). StoryWalk events will run monthly through October, free, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox. edithwharton.org/event

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.