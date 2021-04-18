Take a free Bluebike to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Getting your vaccine soon? Bluebikes wants to get you there.
The bicycle rental service is offering free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning Monday, when the general public becomes eligible to receive the shots. Anyone can use the codes BLUEVAX1 or BLUEVAX2 on the Bluebikes app to unlock an Adventure Pass, which includes unlimited two-hours rides in a 24-hour period. (Two codes also means participants can grab a bike for both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.)
The complimentary trips will be available in Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Somerville, and Watertown. Beginning April 26, bike valets will also be available at stations nearest two mass vaccination sites: the Hynes Convention Center and the Reggie Lewis Center.
“Bluebikes is an important part of our public transportation system in Boston, particularly during the pandemic,” said Acting Mayor Kim Janey in a statement.
The program is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, which committed $1 million to vaccine transportation, along with Lyft and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers.
“We’re committed to supporting our communities and removing barriers to this critical vaccine, especially in underserved areas,” Bluebikes executive Kathy Klingler said in a statement. “As appointments become available to the majority of Massachusetts residents, we encourage residents to get vaccinated and to take advantage of safe and free transportation options.”
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.