Take a free Bluebike to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Getting your vaccine soon? Bluebikes wants to get you there.

The bicycle rental service is offering free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning Monday, when the general public becomes eligible to receive the shots. Anyone can use the codes BLUEVAX1 or BLUEVAX2 on the Bluebikes app to unlock an Adventure Pass, which includes unlimited two-hours rides in a 24-hour period. (Two codes also means participants can grab a bike for both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.)

The complimentary trips will be available in Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Somerville, and Watertown. Beginning April 26, bike valets will also be available at stations nearest two mass vaccination sites: the Hynes Convention Center and the Reggie Lewis Center.