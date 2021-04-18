Authorities search Hull Bay for man who ran into water to avoid police

“Crews have been out there the last two days,” said John Guilfoil, a spokesperson for Hull police.

Authorities continued to search Hull Bay Sunday for a 39-year-old man who ran into the water, allegedly to avoid police during a disturbance call late Thursday, officials said.

The search began around 11:35 p.m. Thursday, the Hull police and fire departments said in a joint statement Friday.

Officers responded to a home late Thursday night for a report of a disturbance over the misuse of a family vehicle, the statement said.

Police interacted with the family earlier in the day about the vehicle, which was later found in Boston, the statement said.

The man fled during the argument before police arrived, the statement said. He was located at about 11:30 p.m. on Cadish Avenue near M Street with two other men, the statement said.

When officers approached him, he allegedly ran into the water, the statement said.

Police tried to get him to come out of the water, but he allegedly went deeper into the bay until officers lost sight of him, the statement said.

The two other men “were cooperative with officers and were sent on their way,” the statement said.

Officers immediately called the Hull Fire Department to begin a water search, the statement said.

The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, State Police Air Wing, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the US Coast Guard assisted in the search, the statement said.

