Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in wrong-way crash in Revere

By Parker Purifoy Globe Correspondent,Updated April 18, 2021, 36 minutes ago

One driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in Revere, State Police said.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near 55 American Legion Highway, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

After a preliminary investigation, officials concluded that a 2020 Mercedes GLS was driving westbound when a 2004 Honda Accord hit it head-on while traveling the wrong way. According to Procopio’s statement, the driver of the Accord also did not have the headlights turned on.

The driver of the Accord was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mercedes appeared to be uninjured, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available.


