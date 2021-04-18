Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in wrong-way crash in Revere

One driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in Revere, State Police said.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near 55 American Legion Highway, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

After a preliminary investigation, officials concluded that a 2020 Mercedes GLS was driving westbound when a 2004 Honda Accord hit it head-on while traveling the wrong way. According to Procopio’s statement, the driver of the Accord also did not have the headlights turned on.