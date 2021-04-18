Police find pit bulls, dog-fighting equipment in Dorchester home

Boston police detectives executing a warrant Saturday at 5 Toledo Terrace in Dorchester arrested one man and found five endangered pit bull dogs, along with equipment used to train dogs to fight and a “significant amount” of marijuana, officials said Sunday.
Officers arrested Javier Ruperto, 42, of Dorchester for animal cruelty, operating an illegal kennel, tethering and confinement of animals, possession of class D drugs with intent to distribute, and assault and battery of a police officer, police said in a statement.
Police also recovered packaging labels for the marijuana, a high-capacity magazine for a gun, and other items used in breeding and training dogs for fighting, according to the statement.
The detectives were accompanied by officials from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Boston Animal Control when they found the dogs, police said.
