Police find pit bulls, dog-fighting equipment in Dorchester home

Boston police detectives executing a warrant Saturday at 5 Toledo Terrace in Dorchester arrested one man and found five endangered pit bull dogs, along with equipment used to train dogs to fight and a “significant amount” of marijuana, officials said Sunday.

Officers arrested Javier Ruperto, 42, of Dorchester for animal cruelty, operating an illegal kennel, tethering and confinement of animals, possession of class D drugs with intent to distribute, and assault and battery of a police officer, police said in a statement.

Police also recovered packaging labels for the marijuana, a high-capacity magazine for a gun, and other items used in breeding and training dogs for fighting, according to the statement.