State e-mails some residents Sunday allowing them to book vaccination appointments starting Monday

The state, which is expected to expand COVID-19 eligibility to 1.7 million new people starting Monday, sent out e-mails Sunday allowing some residents to book appointments.

“It’s time to book your vaccine appointment,” read the Sunday e-mail from the state, which was sent with the subject line “Book Now: MA Vaccination Preregistration.”

The Sunday e-mails from the state included a link that allows booking of appointments for Monday and beyond, when they will be newly eligible for vaccinations, according to Kate Reilly, a spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center.