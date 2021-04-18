State Police identify 3 killed in I-84 crash

State Police on Sunday identified three people who were killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge.

Deyja Jackson, 40 of Worcester, was driving a 2009 Nissan Murano west in the eastbound lane she crashed into a 2011 Volvo XC60 prior to Exit 6B at about 6 p.m. Saturday, State Police said in a press release. Jackson died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Volvo, Irene Karam, 83 of Manchester, N.H. and Patricia Knauer, 62 of Deland, Fla., also died as a result of their injuries, police said.