Three adults are fatally shot in Austin, Texas; no suspect in custody, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said it has received no reports of other victims. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene and no arrests have been made.

She said the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults were fatally shot.