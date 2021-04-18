Bruins scuffle with Capitals, but extend winning streak to four games

With the Capitals sitting as the top team in the East Division and the Bruins starting to regain their footing as a Stanley Cup contender following the trade deadline, neither team wanted to give any ground Sunday at TD Garden.

The bad blood between the two teams had been brewing since March when Capitals right wing Tom Wilson delivered a reckless, stick-up hit on Brandon Carlo that left Carlo concussed and Wilson with a bloody nose.

The playoffs are still far enough away that it would be foolish to look ahead, but they’re close enough for the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals to know that there’s a good chance they could cross paths.

Bodies hit the boards, hits blurred the line of legality, and scuffles set the tone for a game in which both teams wanted to send a message.

The Bruins got their point across with a 6-3 win that extended their winning streak to four games since the deadline.

The Bruins threw the Caps in a 2-0 hole in the first period. Playing shorthanded, Patrice Bergeron gave the Bruins their first goal at the 12:02 mark, punching in a backhand off a feed from Brad Marchand. Moments later David Krejci delivered his first of two goals, finishing off a rush with Connor Clifton and Craig Smith.

Two quick goals were enough to put away the New York Islanders two nights ago, but the Caps were a different story. T.J. Oshie responded with his 15th goal of the season with 10 seconds left in the first period, then came through with his 16th, 3:48 into the second to even the score.

Washington took the lead, 3-2, at the 4:54 mark on Anthony Mantha’s wrist shot past Tuukka Rask, his fourth goal in four games with the Capitals.

The Bruins responded with a flurry.

Brad Marchand tied it at 3, rebounding a David Pastrnak miss and pushing it past Caps goalie Vitek Vanecek. David Krejci put the Bruins on top again with a patient shot in front of the net past a sliding Dmitry Orlov for his second score of the day. Patrice Bergeron added to the lead by coming in on the tail end of a 2-on-1 with Pastrnak and Marchand for his second goal.

Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal to send the Caps to their second loss in the past three games. Boston now has the edge in the regular season series, 4-3, with one more meeting set for May 11.

