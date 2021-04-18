EMass football: Watertown’s JP Riley headlines Players of the Week

Brett Baker, Chelmsford — On a cold and rainy Friday evening, the senior quarterback orchestrated a five-play, 76-yard scoring drive with 25 seconds remaining and no timeouts to top Thanksgiving rival Billerica, 8-7. Baker hit sophomore Jack McCarthy for a 6-yard touchdown pass as time expired and ran in the 2-point conversion for the win.

Aiden Arnold, Ipswich –– The junior quarterback accounted for three scores, including a 64-yard touchdown dash, leading the Tigers to a 35-6 victory over Cape Ann League foe Manchester-Essex and clinching an undefeated campaign.

Christian and Christopher Ais, Stoughton — The senior twins combined for all of the Black Knights scores in the second half as they erased a 13-0 deficit to knock off King Philip, 20-13. Christopher had a 14-yard touchdown run to get Stoughton on the board and Christian had rushing touchdowns of 66 and 14 yards. Christopher had a two-point conversion run as well.

Lincoln Beal and Scott Brown, Andover — In a 38-0 win over border rival North Andover Thursday, the two sophomores were sensational. Brown broke a 55-yard touchdown run and found Beal for a 61-yard touchdown pass. Beal added a 1-yard rushing score and finished with 159 rushing yards.

Advertisement

DJ Capachietti, Lynnfield –– In a thrilling 30-22 double overtime Cape Ann League win over Triton, the senior punched in scores of 6 yards and 2 yards and blocked a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Matt Ciesielski, Duxbury — The junior wide receiver scored two touchdowns for the Dragons in their 20-13 win over Scituate, including a game-winning 86-yard score with 3:21 remaining.

Anthony Comer, Mansfield — The Hornets clinched the Hockomock Kelley-Rex title behind a banner day from the senior back, who had rushing touchdowns of 60 and 46 yards and a 45-yard punt return for a score in a 34-0 win over Taunton.

Advertisement

Tyler Cooley, Archbishop Williams — In a 36-14 Catholic Central League victory against host Austin Prep the senior rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries had a pair of rushing touchdowns from 4 and 1 yard out and added a touchdown reception in the win.

Timmy Crowley, Middleborough — The senior quarterback finished with 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Sachems to their first league title since 2014 with a 48-25 victory over Abington in Thursday’s South Shore League final.

Will DeLuca, West Bridgewater — The sophomore running back scored his team’s first and last touchdowns as the Wildcats knocked Tri-County from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 21-12 win.

Chris Dragone, Stoneham — The senior rushed for 205 yards and added three total touchdowns, including an 85-yard scoring run as the Spartans (3-2) rolled past Wilmington, 40-21, on Saturday.

Gavin Elder and Ty Warren, Bellingham — Lifting the Blackhawks to their first Tri-Valley League title since 2000, Elder (14-of-20 passing, 246 yards), a junior connected with his senior receiver (4 catches, 146 yards) for touchdowns of 67 and 66 yards in a 36-0 blanking of Medway.

Nick Fish, Ashland — The senior’s touchdowns of 25 and 2 yards in regulation helped the Clockers erase a 21-0 halftime deficit before his 10-yard touchdown run in overtime propelled Ashland to the thrilling 29-27 win over Medfield, clinching a share of the Tri-Valley League Large Division title.

Advertisement

James Guy, St. John’s Prep — The junior from Lynn rushed 23 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-27 win at previously-unbeaten Tewksbury Saturday.

Paul Hammond, Arlington Catholic — In a 27-14 Catholic Central League win against Cathedral the senior accounted for all four Cougars touchdowns, rushing for scores of 3 and 5 yards and throwing for scores of 30 and 55 yards.

Carson Harwood, Catholic Memorial — With tailback Datrell Jones out and Darrius LeClair hobbled, the sophomore carried 18 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Knights in a 23-19 win over Xaverian for the Catholic Conference title.

Riley Holmes, Nauset — The junior signal-caller scored a go-ahead touchdown on a QB draw with 1:42 remaining, his second 1-yard touchdown of the game in the Warriors’ 20-14 victory over Falmouth

Kevin Hughes, Apponequet — Held in check during regulation, the senior running back scored two touchdowns and caught a two-point conversion in overtime during the Lakers’ hard-fought 21-13 win over Dighton-Rehoboth.

Tyler Jameau, Concord-Carlisle — The senior scored a 22-yard rushing touchdown and recorded an interception inside the 10-yard line with seconds left, sealing the Patriots’ 21-14 win over Westford Saturday.

Shea Lynch, Peabody –– The sophomore quarterback threw for three scores, including a 66-yard touchdown to Jonathan Teixiera, as the Tanners downed Northeast Conference opponent Gloucester, 41-0.

Luke Maffeo and Mohammed Jalloh, O’Bryant — Jalloh, a senior, bookended the game with touchdown runs of 15 and 1 yards while Maffeo, a senior, had touchdowns of 7 and 9 yards in the Tigers’ 28-8 win over Brighton.

Advertisement

Cam O’Brien, Swampscott –– The senior quarterback threw for two scores and added one on the ground as the Big Blue defeated Cape Ann league foe Beverly, 22-6.

Nolan O’Brien, Lincoln-Sudbury — Already the program record holder in punt return yards, the junior added to his totals with punt return touchdowns of 56 and 61 yards, and added a 53-yard rushing touchdown in a 49-0 romp of Cambridge for the Dual County League title.

JP Riley, Watertown — In a 38-14 nonleague win over Boston Latin, the senior broke off touchdown runs of 57 and 52 yards before bolting 91 yards for another score.

Watertown's JP Riley soaked in his three-touchdown performance while listening to the Raider coaches in the postgame gathering Saturday. Leah Knipper-Davis/Raider Times

Joshua Robertson, Marblehead –– In a 28-6 Cape Ann League victory over Masconomet, the junior quarterback threw for four touchdowns to keep the 12th-ranked Magicians’ perfect season alive.

Chad Silva, Oliver Ames —The only player to score in a 12-0 Tigers win over Sharon was their sophomore running back, who had rushing touchdowns of 1 and 37 yards in a victory that was their first of the season.

Austin Smith, Silver Lake — The junior running back racked up 222 rushing yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, in a 21-8 triumph over Quincy.

Dy’riece Smith, TechBoston — In a 30-12 win over South Boston/Burke, the senior scored all four touchdowns for the Bears with runs of 30, 6, 65, and 73 yards.

Sam Sullivan, Marshfield — In the Rams’ 36-6 victory over Hingham, the junior Sullivan finished with nine tackles and returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown to highlight Marshfield’s 23-point second quarter.

Advertisement

Ryon Thomas, Old Rochester — The senior quarterback accounted for three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 30-12 road win over Martha’s Vineyard. He threw a 37-yard TD pass and ran for scores of 2 and 31 yards.

Chrys Wilson, Bishop Fenwick — In a decisive 55-6 Catholic Central League victory over visiting Cardinal Spellman the senior threw for five touchdown scores, highlighted by a 50 yard touchdown toss in the third quarter.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Matt Doherty, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.



































