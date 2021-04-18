Games 15 and 16: White Sox at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox and White Sox play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up their game from Friday that was postponed due to inclement weather. Boston picked up its American League-leading 10th win on Saturday. Tanner Houck gets the start in Game 1 and Martin Perez takes the mound in Game 2.
Lineups
Game 1
WHITE SOX (6-8): TBA
Pitching: LHP Dallas Kuechel (0-0, 6.43)
RED SOX (10-4): Hernandez CF, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Arroyo 2B, Dalbec 1B, Plawecki C
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-1, 3.00)
Game 2
WHITE SOX: TBA
Pitching: TBA
RED SOX: TBA
Advertisement
Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (0-0, 4.50)
Time: 1:10, 5:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
White Sox vs. Houck: No stats
Red Sox vs. Kuechel: Martinez 2-11, Bogaerts 3-9, Vazquez 2-5, Gonzalez 0-5, Renfroe 0-3
White Sox vs. Perez: Abreu 4-15, Garcia 4-11, Eaton 4-10, Moncada 3-6, Anderson 2-6, Grandal 1-2, Collins 0-2
Stat of the Day: On Saturday, Matt Barnes allowed his first run since Sept. 18, 2020.