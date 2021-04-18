Kevin Durant leaves Nets’ game in Miami with thigh injury

The NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 on Sunday for violating the league’s player resting policy — in a game the Spurs won by 26 points. The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan , Patty Mills, and Jakob Poeltl to give them rest on Saturday night in Phoenix. It didn’t matter, as six Spurs players scored in double figures in a 111-85 rout of the Suns. According to the league’s resting policy, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. When they do rest healthy players, it is supposed to be in home games. Under Gregg Popovich , the Spurs have long rested players even when they are healthy, one of the reasons the league first implemented a resting policy in 2017. Teams can be fined $100,000 for violating it.

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant was forced to leave the Nets’ game in Miami on Sunday early in the first quarter with a left thigh injury. Durant exited with 7:57 to go in the opening quarter. He scored Brooklyn’s first eight points of the game before coming out, and the team quickly announced he would not return because of what was being called a contusion. Durant has missed 33 games this season, with 24 of those related to a left hamstring injury. He missed six others in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus and three more for injury management. The Nets were also without James Harden while he works his way back from a hamstring issue.

AUTO RACING

Bowman pulls off swift late move to win Cup race at Richmond

A late move on Denny Hamlin helped Alex Bowman notch his third career victory at Sunday's Toyota Owners 400. Steve Helber/Associated Press

Alex Bowman passed Denny Hamlin on a restart with 10 laps to go and drove away at Richmond Raceway for his third career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Bowman produced a stunning conclusion to a race that Hamlin had dominated along with Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. With all eyes on Hamlin and Logano on the restart, Bowman ducked inside Hamlin, easily gained the spot held it to the finish, becoming the eighth winner in nine Cup races this season. Hamlin had a dominant car for the second week in a row but couldn’t carry it through to the finish. He did notch his eighth top-five finish in nine starts this season. Last week, he led 276 laps at Martinsville Speedway, but lost the lead to Truex, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, with 15 laps to go. Hamlin did hang on Sunday to finish second, followed by Logano, Christopher Bell and Truex.

Advertisement

Palou scores 1st career IndyCar win, Jimmie Johnson makes debut

Alex Palou celebrated his move to Chip Ganassi Racing with his first career IndyCar victory by beating a pair of series champions to win Sunday’s season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park. The Spaniard used a two-stop strategy on the picturesque permanent road course to take control of the race but still had to hold off hard-charging Will Power and Scott Dixon over the closing laps. Palou was the quieter offseason signing of the Ganassi organization, which also added seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to the four-car lineup. Johnson, who at 45 is older than Palou’s father, is learning every session and taking small gains. He celebrated not qualifying last on Saturday and was satisfied with his 19th-place finish Sunday. Johnson had a developing blister on his hand after the race, avoided a first-lap crash and recovered from an early spin.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set

Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched his first Masters title with his win in Monte Carlo. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday for his first title this year and sixth overall. Fourth-seeded Tsitsipas was in dominant form as he edged 4-3 ahead of the sixth-seeded Russian in their career meetings, having also beaten him on clay last year in the French Open quarterfinals. Tsitsipas also clinched his first Masters title. The 22-year-old Greek won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic... Atalanta, Serie A’s ongoing Cinderella story, beat Juventus 1-0 with a late goal from Ruslan Malinovskyi to leapfrog the Italian giants into third place and leave the Bianconeri in danger of missing out on next season’s Champions League... Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain scored in the last seconds of injury time through a Mauro Icardi winner to beat Saint-Etienne 3-2 and close the gap on league leader Lille to one point.

Advertisement