More observations on the Celtics’ thrilling win against the Warriors

▪ The Celtics trailed Golden State, 109-108, when Kemba Walker missed a 3-pointer with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter. The Warriors had four players in the paint and seemed to have a good chance of securing the rebound. But the carom was long and Marcus Smart swooped in amid three yellow jerseys and somehow escaped with the ball.

“Just my instincts,” Smart said. “I don’t think every shot’s going in. I just try to be in the right place at the right time to help my team get an extra possession. It was one of those plays where I was in the right [place] at the right time, came up with it, and it paid off for us in the end. So, you’ve just got to always be ready, because you never know.”

Smart had 9 rebounds on Saturday, 4 of which came at the offensive end. “Whether it’s a dive, whether it’s a rebound, whether it’s whatever, he’s going to get the ball, so he’s got a special knack for that,” coach Brad Stevens said about Smart.

▪ The Celtics were exceedingly cautious about Walker’s left knee at the start of this season. He missed the first 11 games, was on a strict minutes restriction after returning, and has yet to play in games on back-to-back nights. But it’s become quite obvious that his ramp-up period has arrived.

Walker has played 36 minutes or more in four of his last six games. To put those figures in perspective, just four NBA players are averaging 36 minutes or more per game this season.

“He feels great; he looks great,” Stevens said. “We’ve stuck with it. I said earlier, we’re not going to chase seeding and do anything that would not have our players feeling great if we get a chance to make the playoffs and ultimately compete. So hopefully he can keep ramping it up, playing a couple more games that are 38-40 minutes, but also sprinkle in a lot of 30-to-32s over the next 15 [games].”

It would seem that if Walker is capable of playing 40 minutes in a game, he should also be capable of playing in games on consecutive days, even if only in a limited role. But there will be no back-to-backs in the playoffs, so perhaps the team sees no reason to push him in those situations now.

The Celtics have four back-to-backs remaining. Walker has sat out the second game of each set so far, and Stevens has indicated that this plan will not change. So that means Walker will likely miss matchups against the Nets, Hornets, Cavaliers and Knicks.

Walker said he has not experienced any knee issues this season. He blamed his earlier struggles on mental hurdles and concerns about the pain returning. Now, he said, he is once again playing freely and with confidence.

“[My knee] feels good,” Walker said. “I’ve been working my butt off to consistently feel good. I’ve just got to keep it up, know what I’m going to do. My training staff and my strength coaches, those guys have just been doing a great job in helping me.”

▪ One of the most important aspects of the Celtics’ winning streak is that it has mostly come against high-level competition. That has put Boston in an excellent position to secure the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. With just 15 games left, the Celtics have the NBA’s sixth-easiest remaining schedule.

▪ Before Saturday’s game Stevens seemed almost unusually optimistic about how Jabari Parker could help this team, both now and in the future. Parker, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2014 draft, played in just three games for the Kings this season before being waived in March, and he had been a free agent for nearly a month before the Celtics signed him.

Nevertheless, Stevens spoke about Parker’s potential as both a power forward and a small-ball center with Boston’s most skilled lineups. Then the game began and Parker was instantly thrown into both roles.

“We just told him to go out there and play as hard as he can, everything else will fall into it,” Smart said. “We’ll work you into the plays and we’ll walk you through them; don’t worry about that. Just go play hard.”

Parker played 15 minutes, 45 seconds, made 5 of 6 shots and had 11 points and 4 rebounds. Defense is his weakness, but his ability to score has never been questioned. Suddenly, with the trade for Evan Fournier and now the signing of Parker, it no longer seems like offense will be a major issue for Boston’s bench in the postseason.

“We were definitely ecstatic with the way that he came out, not really knowing the system and just playing basketball and being a basketball player,” Smart said. “Once he gets more involved into the plays and learns them, everything else will kind of mesh in well even more. But for his first time out there, he played very well and we’re proud of him.”

