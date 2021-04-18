Perseverance paid off in the end for Plymouth South’s pandemically-challenged football team

When their March 26 date with North Quincy was again cancelled, they shifted and bounced back with a 35-0 win over Dennis-Yarmouth, starting a four-game win streak that concluded Saturday afternoon with a thrilling 27-24 win over North Quincy to repeat as champions of the Patriot League’s Fisher Division.

Like many programs, Plymouth South dealt with postponements and last-minute changes earlier this spring. The Panthershad a Friday night matchup on March 19 with Quincy called off, and managed to schedule West Boylston for March 20, but were caught unprepared in a 23-6 loss.

While there are no MIAA Super Bowls in the shortened Fall II football season, a number of teams were able to go on a run to cap their season with a sense of accomplishment.

Advertisement

“The season could have gone two ways from [the loss at West Boylston],” said Plymouth South coach Darren Fruzzetti, who took the helm this season after serving as an assistant for 12 years, the last five as offensive coordinator.

“We were able to rattle off four straight wins from there and that’s a testament to senior leadership. Not letting one loss, to a team we didn’t know much about, derail us. It was kind of a humbling moment and we were able to right the ship after that.”

Having tasted a loss, South’s senior leaders responded with big plays on both sides of the ball.

In a premier bout with Scituate last Friday, senior defensive end Jack Condon batted a pass and intercepted it for a 60-yard touchdown. Condon added a 15-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter and South went ahead for good when senior captain Anthony Loranger returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The crowning moment for the Class of 2021 came the following week after North Quincy scored 10 unanswered points to take a 24-21 lead with just over two minutes remaining. With the league title on the line, senior captain Hunter Dean produced a 20-yard scramble to reach enemy territory and then freshman Casious Johnson (who rushed for 223 yards on the day to top 1,000 in his first varsity season) ripped off a 30-yard run to bring the Lions down inside the 10-yard line.

Advertisement

With 26 seconds left on the clock, Dean rolled out on a play-action pass and found fellow senior Matt Mahoney for a 6-yard touchdown to cap their careers on a high note.

“It was senior captain to senior captain,” said Fruzzetti.

“Those two kids have been great leaders for our program, so it’s nice to see that connection to really put a stamp on the season.”

Fruzzetti played for Plymouth North before graduating in 1999, and his defensive coordinator at the time was Scott Fry — Plymouth South’s athletic director and 15-year football coach before he handed the head coaching job to Fruzetti this year. Fry has stayed on as defensive coordinator.

So Fruzzetti, who attended Stonehill College and is now a math teacher at Plymouth South, knows a thing or two about ending the season with meaningful games, having participated on both sides of the heated Thanksgiving rivalry between Plymouth’s two high schools.

Elsewhere in the state this weekend, Marshfield earned the Patriot League Keenan title by topping Hingham, Catholic Memorial edged Xaverian for a Catholic Conference crown, Ipswich sealed a Cape Ann League Baker title, Lincoln-Sudbury roared to a Dual Count League championship, Middleborough beat Abington to be named outright winners of the South Shore League, and Bellingham clinched the Tri-Valley League Small for its first division title since 2001.

Advertisement

More conferences are set to finish with final matchups on the docket next week, giving the end of the Fall II season a bit of a throwback feel for those who remember the years when Thanksgiving matchups often decided league champions and Super Bowl berths.

“It’s nice to have the conference title game mean a lot,” said Fruzzetti. “I don’t know if it’s feasible in the new playoff format. But it was special for this season to have that final game be for a league championship. It kind of felt like old school games in the 1990s and 2000s when Thanksgiving had league title implications.”

“It’s not often you have the last high school game of the season mean everything. It was really special, and the kids responded.”

Extra points

▪ With its 48-25 win over Abington in the South Shore League final Thursday night, Middleborough captured the program’s first league title since 2014 when the Sachems competed in the Patriot League.

At 3-1, Middleborough was slotted into the final against Abington over unbeaten Rockland. The league used the MIAA’s new power ratings format to determine the two teams.

“These kids are going to put a banner up that says South Shore League champions – they can do that in that new building that’s built over there,” Middleborough coach Pat Kingman said. “I get the other side of it. I could understand being a 5-0 team and being pissed off about it a little bit, but I think our numbers and stuff like that prove we’re tough to beat.”

Advertisement

“I do believe we are the best team in the South Shore League,” added senior quarterback Timmy Crowley, who rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns and added a touchdown pass in the win. “We came into this game just focused on us playing our game, we didn’t really care about that negative talk, all of that media. We just came out and balled.”

Crowley understands there may always be naysayers who doubt Middleborough or that will question the validity of crowning a league champion during a global pandemic, but the signal-caller isn’t going to let outside noise take away from the feeling he felt Thursday night.

“It came a point when it was 40-17 and I was over on the sideline and I was cramping up pretty bad, but I was like, ‘This is surreal,’” Crowley said. “We worked hard four years to get here—people can say what they want to say, say it isn’t it, there should be an asterisk next to the season, whatever they want—but we worked our tail off all season and we came and won.”

▪ Norwood outlasted Hopkinton, 49-35, to capture its first Tri-Valley title, which it shared with Holliston. It marked the first league football title for the Mustangs dating back to 2002 when Norwood was a member of the Bay State Conference.

Advertisement

▪ East Boston (4-1, 2-0 BCL North) and Latin Academy (4-1, 1-0) square off Monday at noon in West Roxbury; the matchup was postponed from Friday afternoon. Eastie can clinch the North title with the win. With a Latin Academy victory, the title will be decided Friday, when LA takes on O’Bryant.

Correspondents Ethan Fuller and Brad Joyal also contributed.



