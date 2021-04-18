Red Sox drop Game 1 of Sunday doubleheader vs. White Sox

The Red Sox fell to the White Sox, 3-2, in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Chicago pounced on the Red Sox on the first pitch of the contest when Tim Anderson drilled a Tanner Houck sinker for a homer to right-center.

Houck allowed another run in the fourth inning following Yasmani Grandal’s RBI double off the Green monster in left-center.