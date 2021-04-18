Red Sox drop Game 1 of Sunday doubleheader vs. White Sox

The Red Sox fell to the White Sox, 3-2, in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.
Chicago pounced on the Red Sox on the first pitch of the contest when Tim Anderson drilled a Tanner Houck sinker for a homer to right-center.
Houck allowed another run in the fourth inning following Yasmani Grandal’s RBI double off the Green monster in left-center.
In the bottom half of that frame, the Red Sox scored on a Hunter Renfroe chopper that third baseman Yoan Moncada couldn’t handle to make it 2-1. After two men reached base on two hits against Houck in the fifth, the Red Sox went to Josh Taylor. Moncada then drilled an RBI single.
The Sox made it interesting in the sixth when Kiké Hernández poked a homer to right. In the seventh Christian Arroyo’s two-out base hit off White Sox closer Liam Hendriks brought Bobby Dalbec to the plate, who represented the winning run, but Dalbec struck out looking to end it.
Martín Pérez is Boston’s scheduled starter in the second game at 5:10 p.m. The White Sox said after Game 1 that Michael Kopech would start Game 2.
