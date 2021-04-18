Top European soccer clubs in talks to form ‘super league’

News of the plan, expected to be announced on Sunday, was reported by the New York Times and the Times of London. Talks of the plan have been rumored for months, but this weekend’s leaks are timed to pre-empt Monday’s announcement from UEFA, the governing European soccer body, about a re-designed Champions League.

The Boston-owned Liverpool Football Club joined 11 other European powerhouse soccer clubs in a plan create a new breakaway European ‘super league’ tournament that would not only supplant the prestigious and lucrative Champions League but also alter the economic and competitive infrastructure of the world’s most popular sport.

Efforts to obtain comment from those familiar with the plan were unsuccessful.

Revelation of the plan sparked immediate and intense pushback from all quarters of Europe and the world’s powerful governing bodies, with threats of legal action meant to dissuade other clubs from joining the rogue dozen.

Besides Liverpool, five of the other top English Premier League clubs — Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal — joined the effort, according to reports, along with two teams from Spain’s La Liga — Barcelona, Real Madrid — and two from Italy’s Lega Serie A — Juventus and A.C. Milan.

To date, no clubs from the French and German leagues, the two remaining national superpower leagues, have joined the ‘super club’ team.

The Champions League, won by Liverpool last summer, is an annual months-long elimination tournament that creates substantial revenues for qualifying clubs.

The ‘super league’ 20-team concept would eliminate the need for annual top-of-their-league finishes from its 15 or 16 founding members (there are varying reports on the founding member figure), who would automatically be entrants no matter what their performance. Four or five other clubs would need to qualify to enter the tournament, with media and other revenues tilted in favor of the founding member clubs.

A response from UEFA and all member associations from every league and association on the continent, including FIFA, the global governing body of the sport, decried “this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.

“We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.”

The statement said that the breakaway clubs will be banned from all domestic and European competition and that “their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.”

In its own statement, the Premier League, which Liverpool won last year, condemned the plan in similarly plain and forceful language as UEFA, saying that the concept “would destroy” the dream of European soccer fans that their club could compete for a Champions League spot.

“A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper.”

Liverpool unsuccessfully defended its Premier League title this season.

The team was knocked out of this year’s Champions League in the quarterfinals last week.

With seven games to play in its current season, Liverpool sits in 6th place. Only the top four teams from the Premier League gain a spot in the following year’s Champions League competition.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.