Yankees swept by Rays, Cole suffers first loss of season

Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a tiebreaking double off Cole in the seventh inning that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-2 win Sunday and a three-game sweep that extended the Yankees’ losing streak to five games. New York fell to an AL-worst 5-10, its poorest start since 1997.

Gerrit Cole shook his head, disgusted. Aaron Hicks put hands on hips and bowed his head. By the end of the afternoon, pretty much all of the New York Yankees were appalled, along with their loudly booing fans at Yankee Stadium.

“No one’s going to feel sorry for us,” he said. “No one’s going to throw softer or throw easier for us. We’ve got to find it within ourselves to to continue to get better and play the way we’re capable of.”

Opener Andrew Kittredge, Ryan Yarbrough (1-2), Diego Castillo and Jeffrey Springs (first big league save) combined on the Rays’ second three-hitter of a series in which New York managed 11 hits in all. Tampa Bay outscored the Yankees, 17-7, and New York pushed across just three runs other than on homers.

“We got great players in that room,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone insisted. “They do know that at their core, obviously, we’re getting punched in the mouth right now.”

Nola shines for Phillies

Aaron Nola struck out 10 and threw a two-hitter for his first nine-inning shutout in the majors, leading Philadelphia past St. Louis, 2-0. Bryce Harper homered and had three hits for the Phillies.

His 111.8 mph shot off righty John Gant (0-1) went 425 feet.

Nola (1-1) threw 109 pitches and did little more than give a small fist bump when he completed the milestone.

Bumgarner tops Nationals

Madison Bumgarner had his best outing of the season, allowing one run over five innings as Arizona beat the host Washington Nationals, 5-2. Bumgarner (1-2) gave up just two hits and dropped his ERA from 11.20 to 8.68 through four starts. He struck out five and walked one, helping Arizona split the four-game series. Scheduled starter Stephen Strasburg was a late scratch for Washington. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Paulo Espino (0-1) pitched 4⅓ innings and allowed solo homers to Josh Rojas and Carson Kelly. Trea Turner hit a pair of solo homers for the Nationals . . . Alex Wood pitched five innings in his season debut and four relievers completed a three-hitter as San Francisco scored an unearned run to beat the host Miami Marlins, 1-0, and avert a series sweep. Wood (1-0), returning from a back problem that sidelined him midway through spring training, allowed three hits and walked none. Tyler Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his first save to complete the Giants’ third shutout in their past seven games. Pablo López (0-2) had a career-high nine strikeouts for the Marlins and allowed only an unearned run in six innings . . . Salvador Perez cracked a 2-run homer in the seventh inning off reliever T.J. Zeuch that broke open a scoreless game and lifted the host Kansas City Royals past Toronto, 2-0. Brady Singer kept the Blue Jays off the board through six innings. Kyle Zimmer (1-0) and Josh Staumont each worked a perfect inning, and Greg Holland finished off the two-hitter for his second save of the season. Perez’s two-run shot off Zeuch (0-2) came one day after his two-out, walk-off homer gave the Royals a 3-2 win and split of their doubleheader. Kansas City also won the opener Thursday night to take a series from Toronto for the first time since September 2017.

