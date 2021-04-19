Adagio raises $336 million to advance COVID-19 antibody treatment

Waltham-based Adagio Therapeutics announced on Monday that it has raised $336 million to rapidly advance its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody candidate, which aims to treat and prevent the disease and all of its known variants.
Last week the Waltham biotech began recruitment for global clinical trial to test the drug’s efficacy as a treatment for high-risk individuals with mild or moderate COVID-19. The goal of the trial is to determine whether a single intramuscular dose could prevent hospitalizations and deaths. Adagio said it plans to report early results from this trial by the end of the year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major health crisis worldwide, and even with emergency use authorizations for vaccines and antibody-based therapies, there remains a significant need for medications to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection,” said Tillman Gerngross, cofounder and chief executive officer of Adagio, in a press release. “We are advancing ADG20 through a rapid development strategy based on preclinical data that demonstrate its best-in-class potential for treating all known variants of COVID-19 today.”
The new funding round is sizable compared to the biotech’s last two rounds and a big bet on a company that is less than a year old. Adagio spun out of New Hampshire biotech Adimab in July 2020 with $50 million, and the company raised another $80 million in November.
The financing was led by RA Capital Management, with participation from new and existing investors.
