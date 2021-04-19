Adagio raises $336 million to advance COVID-19 antibody treatment

Last week the Waltham biotech began recruitment for global clinical trial to test the drug’s efficacy as a treatment for high-risk individuals with mild or moderate COVID-19. The goal of the trial is to determine whether a single intramuscular dose could prevent hospitalizations and deaths. Adagio said it plans to report early results from this trial by the end of the year.

Waltham-based Adagio Therapeutics announced on Monday that it has raised $336 million to rapidly advance its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody candidate, which aims to treat and prevent the disease and all of its known variants.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major health crisis worldwide, and even with emergency use authorizations for vaccines and antibody-based therapies, there remains a significant need for medications to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection,” said Tillman Gerngross, cofounder and chief executive officer of Adagio, in a press release. “We are advancing ADG20 through a rapid development strategy based on preclinical data that demonstrate its best-in-class potential for treating all known variants of COVID-19 today.”

The new funding round is sizable compared to the biotech’s last two rounds and a big bet on a company that is less than a year old. Adagio spun out of New Hampshire biotech Adimab in July 2020 with $50 million, and the company raised another $80 million in November.

The financing was led by RA Capital Management, with participation from new and existing investors.

