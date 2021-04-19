BAA extends deal with Adidas

The Boston Athletic Association said it has extended its longtime sponsorship deal with shoe company Adidas through 2030. The announcement was made on Patriots’ Day, the day when the BAA-hosted Boston Marathon is usually held. (The 2021 race has been postponed until Oct. 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.) The German shoe company has sponsored the marathon since 1989, and has sponsored all BAA running events and youth programs since 1994. A spokeswoman said the BAA does not typically disclose the details of its sponsors. — JON CHESTO

MEDICAL DEVICES

Haemonetics stock plummets after loss of key contract

Shares in Boston-based medical device company Haemonetics plunged 36.15 percent Monday to close at $74.68 after it reported that one of its biggest customers would end a key supply contract next year. CSL Plasma, a Florida-based network of plasma collection centers, has decided not to renew a supply agreement with Haemonetics for plasma collection devices and kits in the United States after the current contract expires on June 30, 2022. Haemonetics said CSL made its decision based on its own internal strategy and not because of product or service quality. Haemonetics estimates that this supply agreement with CSL represented $117 million in revenue in its most recent fiscal year, or 12 percent of its total revenue. Haemonetics said it will continue to support CSL in other countries and in other capacities, including with a recently announced rollout in Europe. “We have taken a series of actions over the past five years to strengthen Haemonetics’ financial health and believe that our organization has the agility to navigate these changes,” Haemonetics chief executive Chris Simon said. — JON CHESTO

DESIGN

Artaic leaving South Boston waterfront for Charlestown

Mosaic manufacturer Artaic is scheduled to relocate to the first floor of the Schrafft’s City Center on Medford Street in Charlestown next week, from the Boston Design Center on the South Boston waterfront. Artaic is leasing 7,500 square feet starting on May 1, in space designed by Silverman Trykowski Associates, up from 6,700 square feet in its current space. The structure and layout of the new manufacturing and warehouse space will be far more efficient for Artaic’s robotic production system. About 20 people work at Artaic, and the company is hiring to fill five open positions. — JON CHESTO

CRYPTOCURRENCY

British authorities may create digital currency dubbed “Britcoin”

British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency that Treasury chief Rishi Sunak touted as “Britcoin.” The Bank of England and the Treasury said Monday that they will work together to assess the benefits of a central bank digital currency, at a time when cash payments are generally on the decline, partly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The bank said the new currency, if it comes to pass, would be a new form of digital money for use by households and businesses and would exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BREWING

Beer made using solar power aimed at environmentally conscious customers

Anheuser-Busch InBev will use solar power to brew Michelob Ultra Pure Gold beer in its latest effort to appeal to younger, more environmentally conscious consumers. The beermaker said it has purchased more than enough solar energy for production, and is part of its goal to use only renewable energy sources by 2025. It adds to another recent move to serve its flagship Michelob Ultra brand in cans made from “carbon-free” aluminum that’s used in Apple MacBooks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOTORCYCLES

Harley roars to a better-than-anticipated first quarter

Harley-Davidson reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit and raised a key sales outlook for the year, bolstering chief executive Jochen Zeitz’s plans to revive the struggling motorcycle maker. Harley generated adjusted earnings per share of $1.68 in the first three months, almost twice as much as analysts had expected, it said Monday in a statement. The company expects revenue at its motorcycles segment to grow 30 percent to 35 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of 20 percent to 25 percent, mainly due to a strong recovery in North America. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart subscription customers ignore perks

Walmart’s new subscription program wants to entice customers with benefits like cheap gas and no checkout lines. But it turns out many members aren’t using them much. About three out of four users don’t take advantage of perks such as less-expensive fuel and Scan & Go technology that allows store shoppers to pay for items on their phone, according to a survey this month of 264 Walmart+ members by industry researcher Field Agent. The main appeal of the $98-a-year program is unlimited free deliveries, the survey found. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

United starts routes to European countries that welcome Americans

United Airlines will fly three new seasonal routes to Europe as the carrier tries to capitalize on business in destinations now open to Americans ready to fly internationally. The carrier said Monday it would begin flights in July from Newark to Dubrovnik, Croatia; Washington to Athens; and Chicago to Reykjavik, Iceland. The flights to Greece and Iceland will be daily while the Croatia flight will operate three times weekly. All three will end on Oct. 3. United selected the three destinations because they allow US travelers who comply with local pandemic restrictions to enter, a spokeswoman said. The carrier has never flown those routes before. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEVERAGES

Coke’s sales improve as more restaurants and stadiums reopen

Sales are steadily improving at Coca-Cola as vaccinations allow for the opening of restaurants and offices in many regions globally. Coke historically had booked half its sales from restaurants, stadiums, and other public places. The pandemic broadsided the company. As of March, case volumes had returned to 2019 levels, the beverage giant said. First-quarter volume growth was particularly strong in China, which was locked down last year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CANNABIS

Most bypass marijuana shops in favor of time-tested providers

Americans have unprecedented access to marijuana as numerous states legalize cannabis. Yet most people still aren’t getting their hands on it through above-board means. Just one in three cannabis consumers in the US buys from established brick-and-mortar stores, according to a survey published this month by New Frontier Data. The most popular source remains the users’ friends, while another 20 percent get their weed from dealers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota unveils new electric SUV

Toyota is accelerating its push into electric vehicles with the release of its first SUV built on a new EV platform, joining Volkswagen’s splashy bet on the future of electric cars. The world’s largest carmaker previewed its ’'bZ4X,’' an electric SUV sitting on its new ’'e-TNGA’' platform at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday. The vehicle is a compact SUV that resembles Toyota’s popular Rav-4, but is built on a entirely new platform and features a distinctive yoke instead of a traditional steering wheel, as well as a system that can recharge the car’s battery using solar power. — BLOOMBERG NEWS