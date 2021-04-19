All Mass. residents 16 and older are now able to book a vaccine appointment

“The next two to three weeks are critical to vaccinating everyone we can in the state,” said Rodrigo Martinez, chief experience officer at CIC Health, which has given shots to about 650,000 people so far at the mass vaccination sites it operates in Boston’s Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center and at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

State officials will face their biggest test yet now that eligibility for shots has been expanded to include people ages 16 through 54 — about 1.7 million more residents. It took Massachusetts three months to fully vaccinate one million residents against the virus, and less than a month to immunize its second million.

As the coronavirus vaccination drive enters its fifth — and most pivotal — month, appointments opened to all Massachusetts residents age 16 and older on Monday.

Advertisement

While those 16 and older can now schedule appointments, the vaccine developed by Pfizer is the only vaccine that has been authorized for ages 16 and older.

Officials in the Baker administration and vaccinators have said while a new surge of demand is likely — which has previously caused issues including website crashes and no-appointment notices as eligibility opened up — the recently launched pre-registration system and improved logistics at the vaccine sites have left them more prepared to meet it.

The pre-registration system Baker administration officials installed last month has put hundreds of thousands of residents in the queue for shots even before they were eligible.

As of last week, over 1.6 million had pre-registered at mass vaccination sites and a half dozen regional vaccination centers, said Kate Reilly, spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center. More than 1 million of those have been contacted to schedule appointments.

The state on Sunday sent out emails and texts to some residents allowing them to book their appointments for Monday and beyond, when they will be newly eligible for vaccinations, according to Reilly. Not everyone in the newly eligible group received the notification on Sunday.

Advertisement

“It’s time to book your vaccine appointment,” read the Sunday email from the state, which was sent with the subject line “Book Now: MA Vaccination Preregistration.”

Kirsten Bakstran, newly eligible for the vaccine, said she was prepared to “stay up until midnight to try to score an appointment” and figured the process would likely take a few days — but happened to wake up to the text from the state inviting her to sign up to get her shots.

“I immediately got one at a mass vaccination site for this week. The process could not have been easier,” the 26-year-old Natick resident said, noting that not all her newly eligible friends received the same invitation.

“I’m not sure why I was lucky enough to get it early, but I’m hoping it will be just as easy for everyone else,” Bakstran said. “I guess one benefit for being at the end of phase three is that the process seems to be smoother.”

Eligible residents also can use vaxfinder.mass.gov to search for open appointment slots at other locations, like pharmacies and grocery stores. The website was still functioning properly in the early morning hours.

Olivia Ferri had heard about problems with the state’s website from when they expanded eligibility in the past, so the 16-year-old Saugus resident said on Sunday night she was planning to try and book an appointment through the CVS website.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’ve been waiting forever to finally be eligible,” Ferri said.

With the Austin Preparatory School in Reading now back in-person full-time, where Ferri is a student, she said she believes that “it’s imperative that we get the bulk of students/faculty/staff vaccinated as soon as possible.”

At midnight on Monday, Ferri’s plan worked as she had hoped.

“I got onto the site at exactly 12 a.m., and although Massachusetts appointments appeared fully booked, I went in through another state and then selected Massachusetts for my location,” Ferri said, who now has her first appointment scheduled at her local CVS this Friday.

The state halted the use of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week so that federal officials could investigate rare blood clots in six recipients — with the suspension presenting a setback for vaccine programs everywhere. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, said on Sunday that a decision about whether to resume administering the J&J vaccine should come Friday.

Despite the pause, Massachusetts is now administering an average of more than 90,000 shots a day. It has fully vaccinated 2 million adults, putting it nearly halfway to Governor Charlie Baker’s target of immunizing 4.1 million residents by the Fourth of July.

The giant vaccination centers, like other sites run by hospitals, doctors groups, retail pharmacies, community health centers, and regional collaboratives, continue to use the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Cambridge-based Moderna.

Advertisement

At a press briefing at the Hynes last week, Baker said the decision to open vaccine bookings to all adults on Monday “is a significant milestone in our mission to vaccinate eligible residents and bring this pandemic to a close.”

Nationwide, almost 130 million people age 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or about half of all adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over the weekend.

One Globe reader said they were pre-registered through the state’s system for about five weeks — sitting on the waitlist and standing by “rather patiently as higher priority groups got their vaccines.” It wasn’t until hearing that many other states had already increased eligibility to those 16 and older that they gradually grew “more impatient.”

When they received an email from the state notifying them that they were now eligible for the vaccine, the reader almost deleted the email at first — thinking it was yet another reminder they were on the waitlist. Upon realizing it was an invitation to book an appointment, they were able to secure a time slot at Gillette almost immediately.

“I had become somewhat frustrated at Massachusetts’ slowness in vaccine rollout, and was almost in disbelief when I finally got the notice that I could register,” the reader said. “I take public transit into the city where I work in an office four out of five days a week, so I believe the recent decision to expand eligibility was much needed.”

Advertisement

The reader said they were relieved to have finally scheduled their first vaccine appointment, and despite their “intense phobia of needles,” now feel as though “some small weight” has been lifted off their shoulders.

“There is comfort in knowing that I’ll be able to do my part in protecting those around me, and this gives me a sense of optimism I have been lacking for much of the pandemic,” the reader said.

The Biden administration will reportedly wage an intense one-day campaign on Monday to persuade Americans to get vaccinated against the virus, an effort timed to coincide with the April 19 deadline President Biden set for states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine.

The federal government has been rapidly expanding its role in immunizing residents in Massachusetts and beyond against COVID-19, setting up mega-vaccination sites around the country and increasingly shaping state policies about how vaccines are distributed.

Robert Weisman, Emma Platoff, and John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.