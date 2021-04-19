A beautiful day is on tap for Tuesday before cold and showers arrive

We are now into that time of year where the sun can actually heat the ground enough to create what we call convective weather — a fancy name for thunderstorms.

This morning, the sun rose a full 15 degrees further north in the sky than it did less than a month ago. This northward movement of the sun is all part of the increase in the sun’s intensity this time of year, and it will continue to grow for another couple of months.

There’s a little bit of an upper-level disturbance combining with the stronger April sunshine for Monday afternoon and early evening, and this could yield a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder. The chance of these storms isn’t very high but if you do see one it might be accompanied by a heavier downpour.

A scattering of showers in possible before sunset this evening. WeatherBell

Behind this weather system, skies will clear, setting us up for an absolutely stunning day on Tuesday with temperatures 70 to 75 degrees in the afternoon. The mild weather comes ahead of a cold front which will slice through the region Wednesday night, bringing some showers overnight before ushering in a day of chilly conditions for Thursday. After that, temperature moderation resumes. I am expecting a tenth to half an inch of rain from the Wednesday night showers, not very much by April standards.

You can get an idea of how cold the air is behind this system by looking at a national map of freeze watches. There’s a wide swath of possible freezing weather coming in the next couple of nights from Texas all the way up through Michigan. On the back side of this cold air, there’s the potential for snow with winter weather advisories and warnings.

Cold air this week has promoted Freeze Watches for parts of the country. NOAA

We’ve all seen that April can still produce chilly weather, and while it’s been very mild so far this spring, that doesn’t mean we won’t see some cold temperatures — including frost.

The average date of the last spring frost has already occurred in Boston, but in Worcester, there’s still another week until we get to that date. Remember, these numbers are averages, so there are years where the final spring frost occurs much earlier or later. If a frost is expected after the average date then the Weather Service will issue a frost warning. On Thursday morning, it’s not out of the question we could see a light frost, even close to the coastline. The only reason to be concerned is if you have decided to put out plants that need warm weather and can’t handle the cold. Otherwise, everything should be fine. I see fairly typical April temperatures thereafter with perhaps some rain again next week.