Brick wall partially collapses in Boston’s North End; 4 residents displaced

Partial collapse reported at 8 Baldwin Pl. in the North End on Monday.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed the partial collapse at 8 Baldwin Place via Twitter at 2:11 p.m.

A brick wall partially collapsed Monday at a home in Boston’s North End, displacing four adults, according to the Fire Department.

“Companies on scene for a partial building collapse in North End 8 Baldwin Pl,” the department tweeted. “@ISDBoston, @EversourceMA, & @COB_ONS on scene to help with 4 adults displaced. 3rd floor outer chimney wall of 4 story home collapsed. No injuries reported.”

Boston Firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman, said via phone that officials were awaiting the arrival Monday afternoon of an engineer to determine the structural integrity of the building. He said there was no word yet on a possible cause of the collapse or on estimated financial damages.

The incident remains under investigation. Alkins said no residents would be allowed back into the building on Thursday night while the structural integrity was being assessed.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

