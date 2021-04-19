Over-the-counter COVID-19 tests available at CVS pharmacies this week

The tests are the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, and the Pixel by Labcorp PCR Test Home Collection Kit.

CVS Pharmacy announced Monday the availability of three over-the-counter COVID-19 testing options in stores and online at CVS.com .

All three tests, which have received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, do not require a prescription and are intended for use by individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

The Abbott BinaxNOW test sells for $24 and delivers results in 15 minutes. Each box contains two tests; consumers should test themselves twice, 36 hours apart, and monitor for symptoms in between tests.

The Ellume COVID-19 test, which was the first rapid, fully at-home test to receive emergency use authorization by the FDA for at-home use without a prescription, costs $39. The results take 15 minutes and are delivered through a free app downloaded to a smartphone, and without the need for a second test.

Matt Blanchette, a CVS spokesman, said he could not provide the exact number of stores that will carry these tests in either Rhode Island or Massachusetts at this time.

The Pixel by Labcorp Home test is a polymerase chain reaction test, which is used by physicians across the US. Results are typically available within one to two days and can be accessed on the company’s website. The test is now available on cvs.com and in select stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Alabama. At $125, this test is also the most expensive.

