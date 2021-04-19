Parking fees could go up at R.I.’s Misquamicut State Beach and Lot G in the Port of Galilee in 2021

Rhode Island also is considering raising fees at Lot G in the Port of Galilee, a state-managed lot with 457 spots near the Block Island ferry and local beaches.

Governor Dan McKee’s administration is proposing to roughly double daily parking fees at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly. In explaining the fee-hike proposal, the Department of Environmental Management is quick to point out who actually uses Misquamicut: Connecticut residents. About 88 percent of visitors to the popular spot come from out of state, according to Rhode Island officials.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island beach parking passes are going on sale Tuesday as the state prepares for a summer season with some changes along the shore.

If the proposals make their way through the DEM’s rule-making process and are approved by the General Assembly, they’d take effect July 1.

Money generated by the fee increases would go toward funding Department of Environmental Management work, including much-needed upkeep at the state’s parks and beach system, advocates say.

“It’s a good practice for users to put money back into that which they enjoy and benefit from,” DEM Director Janet Coit said in an interview. “The state fees are fair and reasonable, but from time to time, we should increase them, and make sure the money is reinvested in the public benefits those people are enjoying.”

Under the proposal, the daily parking rate at Misquamicut for Rhode Island residents would increase from $6 to $10 on weekdays and from $7 to $15 on weekends and holidays. The daily parking rate for non-residents would increase from $12 to $20 on weekdays and from $14 to $30 on weekends and holidays. Seasonal passes would stay the same.

The state is expecting nearly $600,000 in revenue from the change, and the town of Westerly is expected to get about $160,000. Though the money isn’t specifically earmarked for DEM and instead would go into the general fund, the McKee budget proposes boosting DEM funding to account for the increase in beach fees.

For Lot G, the cost for a seasonal placard would increase from $75 to $150 for residents 65 and older, $150 to $300 for Rhode Island residents and $250 to $500 for non-residents. The daily parking rate for weekends and holidays would increase from $10 to $15.

Rhode Islanders will have a chance to air their views at a virtual public hearing held over Zoom on April 26. And already, it’s clear not everyone is on board.

“It’s tough enough for Rhode Island families to take a vacation, and I’m concerned about raising the rates on any Rhode Islanders,” Representative Blake Filippi, the Republican minority leader who represents Block Island and a stretch of the mainland’s southern coast, said. “Things are tough enough as it is on them. It’s difficult out there.”

But Coit, in an interview, said the state’s prices are lower than comparable town-run salt water beaches in Rhode Island. Also, she pointed out, they haven’t been raised in years — and even then, the hike was relatively short-lived.

In 2011, under then-Governor Lincoln Chafee, the state doubled beach fees across the board. The reaction from critics was unsparing, with one letter-writer in The Providence Journal asking Chafee rhetorically, “How does it feel to shoot yourself in the foot?” In 2016, the state General Assembly rolled back those increases.

A decade later, now with a fee schedule dating to 2002, McKee is proposing to raise them again — but only the daily rates at Misquamicut Beach, favored by Nutmeg Staters, plus Lot G in Galilee.

Beyond the beach fees proposal, there are also the COVID-19 questions. What sorts of restrictions will be in place at the state’s beaches?

Even with restricted parking at its beaches in an effort to maintain social distancing last year, the state saw a 24 percent increase in beach attendance in 2020, according to the DEM. Health experts say being outside is significantly safer than being inside during the pandemic.

In 2021, COVID-19 vaccines are widely available and as the state continues to reopen, Coit said she expected state parks and beaches to be “overwhelmed.”

That could present challenges if the state still has COVID-19 restrictions in place at the beach. Coit said it’s still possible the state will restrict beach parking in some way.

“I can’t say for sure whether those same restrictions will be in place,” Coit said. “If 80 percent of Rhode Island is vaccinated, that’s a completely different scenario.”

