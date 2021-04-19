Photos: Here’s what Patriots Day looked like in Massachusetts without the Boston Marathon

The streets of Greater Boston were a bit quieter on Patriots’ Day this year.
For the second year in a row, runners weren’t flooding the Boston Marathon route due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Boston and its surrounding neighborhoods without the usual revelry that comes with the race. The Boston Athletic Association postponed the race to October.
On a sunny spring day that normally would have drawn thousands of people from near and far to catch glimpses of runners on their 26.2-mile route, there was no cheering, no spectators, no packed crowds gathered in Back Bay for a glimpse of the finish line, nor was there the sight of post-race runners wrapped in foil blankets.
Even without the Boston Marathon, some Patriots’ Day traditions were still kept. Here’s a look at what the holiday looked like across the state.
The Red Sox played a morning game at Fenway Park
Despite the absence of runners making their way through nearby Kenmore Square, the Boston Red Sox continued the team’s Patriots’ Day tradition of playing a morning game.
The Red Sox took the field against the Chicago White Sox around 11 a.m., but Fenway Park certainly looked different than years past with the ballpark only open to 12 percent capacity per Massachusetts’ reopening guidelines. Boston beat Chicago, 11-4, with six runs scored in the first inning.
Revolutionary War reenactment in Concord
History buffs kept the tradition of the Patriots’ Day Revolutionary War reenactment alive with a demonstration at the Concord Museum.
The reenactment was canceled in Lexington, but the bell was rung as usual
Lexington historian Sam Doran was up early Monday guiding a small group through the pre-dawn darkness to the town’s Belfry, where they rang the bell just as 19-year-old Benjamin Samson did that April morning in 1775 to warn the town of incoming British troops.
Boston Marathon Finish Line
While there wasn’t the usual spectacle of runners crossing the finish line, there was still some action on Boylston Street this year.
Des Linden, who won the Marathon in 2018, joined frontline workers in the symbolic running of the inaugural Patriots’ Day Mile and crossing the finish line. Linden also announced she would be running the race in the fall and surprised the frontline workers with the news that they, too, would have spots in the Marathon this year.
In Hopkinton, at the race’s starting point, some gathered to pay tribute to the iconic Boston Marathon figure Dick Hoyt, who pushed his son, Rick, who has cerebral palsy, in his wheelchair in several Boston Marathons. Dick died last month.
Joanne Rathe of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.