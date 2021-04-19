Photos: Here’s what Patriots Day looked like in Massachusetts without the Boston Marathon

On a sunny spring day that normally would have drawn thousands of people from near and far to catch glimpses of runners on their 26.2-mile route, there was no cheering, no spectators, no packed crowds gathered in Back Bay for a glimpse of the finish line, nor was there the sight of post-race runners wrapped in foil blankets.

For the second year in a row, runners weren’t flooding the Boston Marathon route due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Boston and its surrounding neighborhoods without the usual revelry that comes with the race. The Boston Athletic Association postponed the race to October.

The streets of Greater Boston were a bit quieter on Patriots’ Day this year.

Even without the Boston Marathon, some Patriots’ Day traditions were still kept. Here’s a look at what the holiday looked like across the state.

The Red Sox played a morning game at Fenway Park

Despite the absence of runners making their way through nearby Kenmore Square, the Boston Red Sox continued the team’s Patriots’ Day tradition of playing a morning game.

The Red Sox took the field against the Chicago White Sox around 11 a.m., but Fenway Park certainly looked different than years past with the ballpark only open to 12 percent capacity per Massachusetts’ reopening guidelines. Boston beat Chicago, 11-4, with six runs scored in the first inning.

A giant American League flag was unfurled over the Green Monster at Fenway Park as the national anthem was played before the game on Monday morning. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Alex Verdugo flexed his muscle to his teammates in the dugout following his solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi threw a pitch at the top of the first inning. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Red Sox leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández celebrated his home run with a laundry cart dugout ride. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Revolutionary War reenactment in Concord

History buffs kept the tradition of the Patriots’ Day Revolutionary War reenactment alive with a demonstration at the Concord Museum.

Mike Audette with the Acton Minutemen fired his musket on the lawn of the Concord Museum for a demonstration. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Jessica Thompson helped her mother Susan Thompson, both with the Acton Minutemen, at the spinning wheel on the lawn during a demonstration at the Concord Museum. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Concord Museum in Concord invited the public in person Monday to see a historical reenactment of the Acton Minutemen on its lawn. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Brothers, from left to right, Finbar Sullivan, 4, and Owen Sullivan, 3, from Lincoln, spoke with Mark Edwards, a member of the Acton Minutemen. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The reenactment was canceled in Lexington, but the bell was rung as usual

Sam Doran waited outside the Belfry for others to arrive in the pre dawn . Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff

Lexington historian Sam Doran was up early Monday guiding a small group through the pre-dawn darkness to the town’s Belfry, where they rang the bell just as 19-year-old Benjamin Samson did that April morning in 1775 to warn the town of incoming British troops.

Boston Marathon Finish Line

While there wasn’t the usual spectacle of runners crossing the finish line, there was still some action on Boylston Street this year.

Des Linden, who won the Marathon in 2018, joined frontline workers in the symbolic running of the inaugural Patriots’ Day Mile and crossing the finish line. Linden also announced she would be running the race in the fall and surprised the frontline workers with the news that they, too, would have spots in the Marathon this year.

In Hopkinton, at the race’s starting point, some gathered to pay tribute to the iconic Boston Marathon figure Dick Hoyt, who pushed his son, Rick, who has cerebral palsy, in his wheelchair in several Boston Marathons. Dick died last month.

2018 Boston Marathon champion Des Linden, center, symbolically crossed the Boston Marathon finish line. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Gael Henville, right, broke down after learning that Rochelle Solomon, of Randolph, left, was given a spot to run in this year's Boston Marathon. Henville, who works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, was one of the essential workers chosen by the BAA to join Des Linden in a symbolic running of the inaugural Patriots Day Mile on Boylston Street. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The empty starting line in Hopkinton for the Boston Marathon. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The statue, "The Starter" by Michael Alfano, stood at an empty starting line for the Boston Marathon. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Ibolya Toth and her 11-year-old son Camron, came to see the Dick Hoyt statue. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

People came to see the Dick Hoyt statue and left flowers and a cup of coffee. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Joanne Rathe of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.