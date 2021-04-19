Plainville firefighter, 23, placed in medically induced coma after COVID-19 infection

“Brett is a member of our Call Department and is now in a medically induced coma due to a battle with COVID-19,” the department said. “Below is a link to a GoFundMe page his family established in order to help with medical expenses they will face, any amount will help.”

Via Facebook on Wednesday, the Plainville Fire Department asked for prayers for the stricken firefighter, Brett Bertram.

A Plainville firefighter is fighting for his life after being placed in a medically induced coma following his recent COVID-19 infection, according to his family and department.

That GoFundMe page had raised over $18,000 as of early Monday afternoon. Bertram’s mother, Stacy Bertram, is serving as organizer of the online campaign.

“Keeping prayers up for Brett, his family, friends and loved ones,” Stacy Bertram wrote in the GoFundMe appeal. “Brett recently came down with COVID-19 and since being hospitalized, he’s been put into a medically induced coma, and placed on a ventilator. He is a member of the Plainville Fire Call Department, an EMT, and has his career built around helping others in their time of need. Now Brett needs our help. This GoFundMe is to help alleviate some of the medical expenses he and his family will face while he battles COVID-19. Any amount will help and will be greatly appreciated.”

Stacy Bertram provided an update on her son’s condition on Friday via GoFundMe.

“Today was a good but hard day,” she wrote Friday. “I was able to see him through a window and talk to him through a two radio outside the room. I pray that he heard my voice telling him to keep fighting. The doctors have no idea how long he will be in the medically induced coma and on the ventilator. He is making small gains each day. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Bertram provided another update on the page Sunday, writing that her son had had a couple issues with his vent and that the situation remained a “wait and see” process.

“Thank you so much for the outpouring of love support and [prayers],” she wrote Sunday.

Brett Bertram’s condition wasn’t immediately known Monday.

“Prayers for our Sweet friend Brett!,” one woman wrote in response to the Wednesday Facebook appeal from the Fire Department. “You got this Buddy as you are STRONG!” And one man wrote, “Prayers for our brother firefighter being sent.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.