Three-alarm fire reported at Cambridge home

The Cambridge Fire Department said via Twitter that a second alarm had been struck at 2:52 p.m. for the residence on Meacham Road.

CAMBRIDGE - Firefighters were battling a three-alarm blaze at a home here on Monday afternoon, officials said.

A photograph of the scene taken by a Globe staffer showed heavy smoke billowing from the roof of what appeared to be a three-story residence.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

