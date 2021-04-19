Two killed in New Bedford building fire

A quick moving fire in New Bedford early Monday left two people dead, fire officials said.

The fire, which struck two “mixed-use residential and commercial buildings” on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford, killed two people and displaced approximately 40, according to a statement from New Bedford Acting Fire Chief Scott Kruger posted to Facebook.

Kruger told reporters at the scene the blaze broke out inside a building on Acushnet Avenue around 12:30 a.m. before quickly spreading to a neighboring building