Two killed in New Bedford building fire

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated April 19, 2021, 20 minutes ago

A quick moving fire in New Bedford early Monday left two people dead, fire officials said.

The fire, which struck two “mixed-use residential and commercial buildings” on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford, killed two people and displaced approximately 40, according to a statement from New Bedford Acting Fire Chief Scott Kruger posted to Facebook.

Kruger told reporters at the scene the blaze broke out inside a building on Acushnet Avenue around 12:30 a.m. before quickly spreading to a neighboring building

The department did not release the victims’ names as their next of kin has yet to be notified, Kruger said.

Firefighters remain at the scene, and the cause of the blaze has yet to be identified, Kruger said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

