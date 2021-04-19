Two killed in New Bedford building fire

A quick moving fire in New Bedford early Monday left two people dead, fire officials said.
The fire, which struck two “mixed-use residential and commercial buildings” on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford, killed two people and displaced approximately 40, according to a statement from New Bedford Acting Fire Chief Scott Kruger posted to Facebook.
Kruger told reporters at the scene the blaze broke out inside a building on Acushnet Avenue around 12:30 a.m. before quickly spreading to a neighboring building
The department did not release the victims’ names as their next of kin has yet to be notified, Kruger said.
Firefighters remain at the scene, and the cause of the blaze has yet to be identified, Kruger said.
HERE'S SOME ADDITIONAL PHOTOS FROM LAST NIGHTS GENERAL ALARM FIRE IN NEW BEDFORD. PHOTOS BY MFB MEMBER 203 pic.twitter.com/7usa9T0nv0— MASS FIRE BUFF OFFICIAL PAGE (@MBuffs) April 19, 2021
Massachusetts CFPA member Bob Myers (@105firephotos) took in this fire involving three dwellings overnight in New Bedford, MA. #newbedfordfire pic.twitter.com/JZwhroa0i5— CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) April 19, 2021
