Woman killed in Manchester, N.H., apartment fire

A woman was killed after a fire swept through a Manchester, N.H., apartment building early Monday, fire officials said.

The woman was found in the rear apartment of the two-and-a-half story wood frame building at 96 Prospect St. when companies arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday, District Fire Chief Jon Starr said. The fire did not reach multiple alarms, Starr said, and firefighters had the blaze under control by 1:56 a.m.

The woman was removed from her apartment through a window and pronounced dead at the scene, Starr said. The fire began in her apartment in the rear of the building, and the cause is believed to be unintentional, Starr said. The victim’s identity was not released.