Mass. reports 50,856 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 50,856 to 5,130,458, state officials reported Monday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 69,990 were reported. Vaccination numbers are typically the lowest on Mondays due to less vaccine administration and less reporting on Sundays, state officials say.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.8 percent of the 5,911,620 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,070,971 first shots and 1,857,543 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It also included 201,944 shots of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,059,487. That means the state has passed the halfway mark of its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million people, which state officials say will create herd immunity.





Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

