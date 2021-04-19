Political notebook

In an interview with The Washington Post, Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, said the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries.

The ruling, released Monday, likely will make it difficult for prosecutors to pursue homicide charges in the officer’s death. Two men are accused of assaulting Sicknick by spraying a powerful chemical irritant at him during the siege.

Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after he confronted rioters at the Jan. 6 insurrection, the District’s chief medical examiner has ruled.

The medical examiner noted Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the Capitol mob and said “all that transpired played a role in his condition.”

WASHINGTON POST

GOP senators say they won’t back reversing earmarks ban

A group of 15 Senate Republicans signed a letter Monday stating that they will not support a proposal reversing a ban on earmarks.

“We will not vote to repeal it. We will not participate in an inherently wasteful spending practice that is prone to serious abuse,” the letter read.

Senate Republicans plan to vote Wednesday on whether to lift their decadelong ban on earmarks, the practice of directing money to specific projects in lawmakers’ districts. Democrats plan to revive earmarks, which in the past had been a tool to get legislation passed by adding sweeteners for individual members.

The GOP senators who signed span the ideological spectrum and include members of leadership, staunch allies of former President Donald Trump and the most vocal critics of Trump.

They are senators Mike Braun of Indiana, John Cornyn of Texas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah, Cynthia M. Lummis of Wyoming, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mitt Romney of Utah, Marco Rubio of Florida, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Rick Scott of Florida and Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania.

NEW YORK TIMES

Trump, Graham set Florida golf political fund-raiser

Former President Donald Trump is headlining a fund-raiser next month with Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, his on-again, off-again ally, at one of Trump’s golf properties in Florida. The proceeds will be split among political committees tied to Graham, Trump’s new political action committee, and the campaign arm of Senate Republicans.

The invitation for the $25,000 golfing fund-raiser, billed as the “Trump Graham Golf Classic,” was first posted by Punchbowl News.

Trump has had a rocky relationship with Senate Republicans — including Graham — since the riot at the Capitol in January, which led to his second impeachment.

The day after the riot, Graham declared that his relationship with Trump was over — “All I can say is, count me out. Enough is enough,” he said — only to quickly make amends.

NEW YORK TIMES

Biden committed to raising refugee cap, press aide says

Amid fierce criticism from fellow Democrats over Biden’s handling of the US refugee program, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the president “remains committed to the aspirational goal” he set of lifting the refugee cap to 125,000 for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

The comment came three days after the White House said it expected to lift the cap during the current fiscal year from the record-low number of 15,000 set by the Trump administration. That move came on the heels of hours of fury from Democrats, who lambasted the White House’s initial announcement that it was keeping the cap at 15,000 for the time being. Psaki faced a flurry of questions from reporters seeking information about why the White House backtracked over the course of several hours on Friday.

“In the morning we said, actually, and with the information we put out, was that once we reach 15,000, we will raise it,” said Psaki, insisting there had been no shift. But what the initial White House announcement in fact said was that it was keeping the cap at 15,000 and that, “we are prepared to consult with Congress should we need to increase the number of admissions to further address the unforeseen emergency situation.”

The subsequent statement said the White House expected to raise the cap by May 15. White House officials have not said what the number will be, but Psaki said Friday it is “unlikely” it will be 62,500, the number Biden put forward in February. Psaki said Monday the cap would likely be raised before May 15.

She attributed the changing figures to the administration simultaneously dealing with an increase in unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the border and the last administration gutting the federal systems that involves processing refugees. But refugee advocates have dismissed the White House’s explanations, citing the separate system in place for refugees cleared to come to the US, which can take years.

WASHINGTON POST

Waters defends comments during Minnesota protest

Representative Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, on Monday pushed back against Republicans who claimed that her comments over the weekend at a protest in Minnesota could incite violence, saying they were deliberately misrepresenting what she had said for political gain.

“I am nonviolent,” Waters said in an interview with theGrio. “Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent . . . any time they see an opportunity to seize on a word.”

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican from California, among others, spoke out after Waters said protesters should “get more confrontational” if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of murder in George Floyd’s death.

Waters’s comments to reporters came during a protest in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minn., where she spoke to a crowd about police reforms and said she supports charges of murder rather than manslaughter charges against Kimberly Potter, the former police officer accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Speaking about the prospect of Chauvin being acquitted of murder charges, Waters said: “We’ve got to stay on the street. And we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Seeking to clarify her use of the term “confrontational,” Waters told theGrio that she was talking “about confronting the justice system, confronting the policing that’s going on.”

“I’m talking about speaking up,” Waters said. “I’m talking about legislation. I’m talking about elected officials doing what needs to be done to control their budgets and to pass legislation.”

She said she would not be “bullied” by Republicans seeking to “distort what I say.”

WASHINGTON POST