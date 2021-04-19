With residency rule lifted, Dartmouth College plans vaccine clinics

CONCORD, N.H. — Dartmouth College plans to host vaccination clinics on campus now that the state has lifted its residency requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine in New Hampshire regardless of where they live. Dartmouth plans to partner with the state to open vaccination clinics starting the week of May 3, officials said in a message to faculty, students and staff.

The college is planning to increase access to campus facilities and ease travel restrictions on a rolling basis through the summer and into the fall, officials said. Last week, Provost Joseph Helble announced that all students coming to campus in September will be required to be vaccinated.