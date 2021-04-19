Regarding footwear (yes, as usual, women’s only)

Other media coverage in recent days of Kamala Harris, also our first woman vice president of color, featured her interest in crochet and her eagerness to finally be able to move into the official residence so that she could cook. I am furious — where are the reports on her work to pass the infrastructure bill? The work to solve underlying problems at the border? Shoes, crochet, and cooking?

I was angry to see a column on Friday on the shoe choices of the Biden administration by a male columnist ( “What’s afoot, politically?” Opinion). He was talking not about the president but about the choices by our first woman vice president and other women in the administration.

Advertisement

This is in stark contrast to the brave report on discrimination against women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) that Nova presented last week on PBS, attacking gender bias directly and the role men have as bystanders in letting open sexual harassment and gender discrimination go unchallenged. I have made it required watching by all the kids in my STEM group in the robotics team I coach — boys and girls.

You know better than this. Think twice about publishing such irrelevant fluff about women in powerful positions — it undermines their work.

Tricia Wilson Nguyen

Lexington

The writer is an engineer.





What a relief — they’re kicking off those heels

Finally, something in the paper to make me smile (“What’s afoot, politically?”). Thank you, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden, for your choice of shoes. I have long maintained that those ridiculous high heels that women, amazingly, choose to wear are only a step or two better than the old Chinese tradition of deforming women’s feet by keeping them in tiny shoes, to make them more attractive for men.

Yes, heels are OK for dressing up and costumes once in a while, but really — at a Toys for Tots drive, or on a trip to the supermarket? Just one more good reason we’re done with Melania, Ivanka, Ivana, and the rest of the previous administration’s crew.

Advertisement

Phyllis Bluhm

Roslindale



