We mustn’t trivialize the offense in letting Native American mascots endure

In “Native American logo divides a Mass. town” (Page A1, April 12), the headline to Matt Stout’s article pegs a conflict in Wakefield to a logo instead of a mascot, thereby trivializing the offense. The historical backdrop of the issue of mascots needs to be identified as anti-Native loathing and dehumanization that has existed in this region for four centuries, since the arrival of European settlers who coveted and occupied the lands of the Wampanoag and Nipmuc Nations and Massachusett Tribe.
The conflict in question is embedded in a larger set of concerns being debated by community members in various cities and towns: celebration of Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day; offensive seals, monuments, and place names that distort our history; and what gets taught and ignored in our school curriculums.
In Watertown, community members debated for years what to do with a Red Raiders mascot and finally retired it in 2008, and then spent seven years without a mascot until a new one was agreed to. Recently, a sticker of the insulting and now-retired mascot holding a Blue Lives Matter flag, a banner often brandished by white supremacists, has appeared in our town. A swift response from community members and elected officials makes it clear that hate speech will be condemned in Watertown.
I hope those who advocate for these mascots will have the opportunity to listen to their Native American neighbors and allies who find the mascots disrespectful.
Mishy Lesser
Watertown
The writer is the learning director for the Upstander Project/Dawnland and codirector of the Upstander Academy, which studies genocide and is cofounder of the Pigsgusset Initiative in Watertown.