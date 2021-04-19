We mustn’t trivialize the offense in letting Native American mascots endure

In “Native American logo divides a Mass. town” (Page A1, April 12), the headline to Matt Stout’s article pegs a conflict in Wakefield to a logo instead of a mascot, thereby trivializing the offense. The historical backdrop of the issue of mascots needs to be identified as anti-Native loathing and dehumanization that has existed in this region for four centuries, since the arrival of European settlers who coveted and occupied the lands of the Wampanoag and Nipmuc Nations and Massachusett Tribe.

The conflict in question is embedded in a larger set of concerns being debated by community members in various cities and towns: celebration of Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day; offensive seals, monuments, and place names that distort our history; and what gets taught and ignored in our school curriculums.