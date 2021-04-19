Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen announces death of his son, Antron

Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen announced Monday his eldest son Antron has died. He was 33.

On social media, Pippen said he was “heartbroken,” saying his son suffered from chronic asthma.

“The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game,” Pippen tweeted. “Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.