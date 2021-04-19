Loss to Bulls exposes areas Celtics must get cleaned up

A desperate Bulls team with the physicality to make Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown uncomfortable turned this into a slugfest. Tatum couldn’t make enough shots, and the Celtics couldn’t take care of the ball in a 102-96 loss.

Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls was winnable, but the Celtics were bitten by a non-COVID 19 illness that took out Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker, in addition to Robert Williams and Evan Fournier remaining out.

Eventually, the Celtics are going to need some good fortune and good health to infiltrate their locker room so they can be whole as the season winds down.

It’s unfair to harshly rip the team for a loss to the 24-33 Bulls because they were so shorthanded, but losses like this don’t make the final run any easier.

The next three games are against the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and Charlotte Hornets. And the quest for the fourth seed will have to include several wins over quality teams.

The entire NBA has dealt with COVID-19 issues, so the Celtics can’t use that as an excuse, but the timing of the protocols and sickness have just been crippling at times. Brown sat out Saturday’s thrilling win over the Golden State Warriors with a non-COVID-19 illness. He returned Monday, only to have two more guys forced out.

The lesson learned Monday should be valuable because Chicago coach Billy Donovan played Tatum and Brown like playoff teams will. They doubled Tatum and made him drive into the lane with two bigs waiting, including former Celtic Daniel Theis.

It resulted in a difficult offensive night for Tatum — 3 for 17 shooting — despite his first career triple-double. This rejuvenated Tatum has spent the past few weeks attacking the rim for easy buckets, so Donovan packed the middle and made those drives difficult.

“I’ve got to give the credit, they did a great job,” Tatum said. “Defending, showing help, just making it tough, drawing a lot of attention. A couple of those shots I feel like I could have made.”

Jaylen Brown drives to the basket as Chicago's Patrick Williams looks on in the first quarter of Monday's game. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Meanwhile, Brown was coming off one of his more brilliant games: His 40-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, which included 17-for-20 shooting. He began Monday by hitting his first six shots, but once again he became a forgotten part of the Celtics offense. He attempted just nine shots in the final three quarters.

Some of the lack of activity was caused by the defense of rookie Patrick Williams, but the Celtics have to devise ways to get Brown the ball when he’s feeling it. He is capable of carrying the offense, especially on nights when Tatum is erratic, as was the case Monday.

The hope for the Celtics is they use this game as a lesson learned. This was a playoff-like tempo. The Bulls barely reached 100 points. The Celtics scored seven fast-break points after the opening quarter.

With Tatum scoring at will lately and Brown always a weapon, this is the type of defensive approach the Celtics can expect. How do they combat this?

⋅ They need to get healthy, especially Fournier. The Celtics have yet to really see his impact on the offense, but in a game such as Monday, he could have served as another long-distance threat.

⋅ The Celtics need more from their bench.

Jabari Parker, in his second game with the club, was again the best reserve. Romeo Langford and Grant Williams combined to miss 9 of 11 shots and go a combined minus-19. Williams minutes Monday may have been excessive, because it was apparent in the second half he wasn’t that effective.

Langford or even Parker could have soaked up those minutes because they are better offensive options. Brad Stevens was limited in his lineups because of attrition and just a lack of punch from the bench. Team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge’s decision was to upgrade the bench by adding Parker, but it is still shorthanded.

Stevens played with a limited hand, having to start Payton Pritchard at point guard, which is not his natural position. That forced Tatum into playing more distributor; he fared well in stretches, but still had a couple of key turnovers trying to pass out of double teams.

Chicago's Nikola Vucevic scores over Tristan Thompson during the second quarter Monday night at TD Garden. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The Bulls quite frankly spent the evening putting the Celtics in uncomfortable positions and Boston didn’t respond well to its circumstances. Games like these are going to happen. The Celtics had some plays during their late rally that were just bad luck, while other miscues were caused by pressing.

The one thing the Celtics have done during their recent stretch of wins is respond to the level of the competition. They can attribute Monday’s loss to a lack of cohesion with a limited lineup and an uncharacteristically poor shooting night from Tatum.

But if the Celtics are smart, they will review this game and counter what the Bulls employed defensively when other teams adopt that game plan. If the Celtics are indeed maturing and ripening into form in the last month, they will use this loss as motivation and hope they can continue their quest for fourth with a healthier lineup.

Gary Washburn