Celtics stumble in spirited battle vs. Bulls and other observations

But at the end of the game Brian Scalabrine, who had handled play-by-play duties, asked Ainge on air if he had fun in this different role.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was a guest color commentator for his team’s game against the Bulls on NBC Sports Boston on Monday night. He was fair and honest, and mixed in praise with criticism.

The broadcast duties were fine, but Ainge was referring to the fact that he had just watched his team’s six-game winning streak come to an end with a 102-96 home loss to the sub-.500 Bulls.

Advertisement

The Celtics were considerably shorthanded. Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart sat out due to non-COVID-19 illnesses, Robert Williams missed his third game in a row because of knee soreness and Evan Fournier was out for the eighth consecutive game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

But during their recent surge, much of which has come while undermanned, the Celtics consistently flipped bad situations into big wins with their hustle and some good fortune. So when they charged back in the fourth quarter despite some notable absences, there was reason to believe they would do it again. This time, however, their game-ending execution was not perfect.

“I thought their length affected us defensively,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We didn’t have much threat at the rim tonight. I thought we tried to get there, but it was pretty jammed up.”

Jayson Tatum recorded his first career triple-double, registering 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. But he made just 3 of 17 shots and certainly was not celebrating his accomplishment afterward.

“I wasn’t scoring like I normally do, so I was just trying to impact the game as much as I could in other ways to try to help us get a win tonight,” Tatum said. ”Had too many turnovers, obviously didn’t shoot well. Just a tough night. One of the nights you wish you could have back.”

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown had 23 points but appeared to be favoring his left shoulder late in the game. Stevens said that he would have it examined.

The Celtics led by as many as 12 points in the first half but trailed, 90-84, in the fourth quarter before Payton Pritchard and Brown connected on 3-pointers to tie the score at 90 with 3:24 left. The Bulls answered with a quick 6-0 run. With Boston trailing, 96-92, Tremont Waters chased down a jump ball and raced in for a layup that made it 96-94 with 16.5 seconds remaining.

Bulls guard Coby White hit four free throws to help his team to a 100-96 lead, and Tatum lost the ball as he tried to attack for a layup in the final seconds.

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points to lead the Bulls, who were without star guard Zach LaVine.

Observations from the game:

▪ With the Celtics trailing, 74-66, at the start of the fourth quarter, Waters got a rare opportunity at point guard. His only brief appearances recently have come during blowouts. But with Walker and Smart out, Stevens had tried using wing Romeo Langford as a backup point guard in the first half, and it had not gone very well. So he turned to Waters and he had a positive impact.

Advertisement

The two-way contract player hit a couple of free throws, made a reverse layup and drilled a 3-pointer. With the Celtics trailing, 85-84, Waters came up with a nice steal that ignited a fast-break, and he had another late steal that nearly gave Boston a chance in the final minute.

“I thought that Tremont, with Payton out, would give us the best chance to be organized, and Tremont has just got a knack,” Stevens said. “He did not play well in the Lakers game, so he was hungry to play well. I thought he really lifted us up. He got a hand on a couple of more balls that I thought could have gone our way too that were huge plays.”

▪ The Celtics have been a very good offensive rebounding team this season and had been excellent recently. But they were pummeled on the backboards for most of this game. They gathered rebounds on just three of their 41 missed shots and were outscored, 18-4, on second-chance points. The absence of Smart, who can either gobble up rebounds or disrupt things in the paint enough to allow someone else to, had a real impact. Robert Williams usually helps, too.

“They were really physical and made it very difficult for us on our drives and rim attacks,” Stevens said. “And even our cuts, they did a good job of getting to our body and played really well.”

▪ With Walker and Smart both out, Pritchard started at point guard for the Celtics. He had good command of the offense and registered 14 points and 3 assists. One of his best plays came on defense, when Garrett Temple broke free and appeared headed to an easy first-quarter dunk. A lot of players would have just ceded the basket, but Pritchard rushed downcourt and challenged Temple, forcing a missed layup that resulted in a Brown 3-pointer at the other end. He continues to look comfortable no matter the situation.

Advertisement

“There’s really nothing different,” Pritchard said. “You’re just starting at the tip now.”

▪ Former Celtics center Daniel Theis returned to TD Garden for the first time since being traded to the Bulls on March 25. He had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and was called for a second-quarter offensive foul on one of his trademark seal plays that became so familiar in Boston over the years.

“Sad to see him on the other side,” Tatum said, “but I’m always happy for him.”





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.