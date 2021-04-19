Jabari Parker is grateful for this fresh start with Celtics

“So that pretty much stuck with me, and I’ll never give up and I’ll always give myself a shot. And also the people in my family, my friends, have been able to keep me uplifted.”

“Really what’s kept me going is my faith in God,” Parker said. “Also, just not giving up. I remember my dad, when I was 6 years old, pulled me to the side when he saw me giving up on a play and I was walking off, and he told me after that to never give up.

After being waived by the Kings March 25, Jabari Parker went home to Chicago to work out and focus on the next step in his once-promising career that had hit another roadblock.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge reached out to Parker’s agent, Charles Tucker, and made it clear the Celtics had interest in the veteran forward, who was selected with the No. 2 pick of the 2014 draft, and last Friday Parker signed a two-year deal with Boston.

“So, pretty much had to get here as soon as possible,” Parker said.

He was active for Saturday’s game against the Warriors and even played a substantial role in the win. He made 5 of 6 shots and had 11 points and 4 rebounds in 16 minutes.

“It’s always good to be on the court and, most importantly, just blessed to have good health,” Parker said. “So hopefully I can use this as a good learning experience, and just keep on the good habits that I look forward to keeping.”

Parker averaged 20.1 points per game for the Bucks in the 2016-17 season, but he has struggled to stay healthy during his career, including a pair of torn ACLs. This season he appeared in just three games with Sacramento before being waived. Now, he is hopeful that this fresh start turns into something more lasting.

“I’ve just been a fan of the Boston Celtics,” Parker said. “They just do things the right way, as far as like the teamwork, the hard work, and preparation. And hopefully I can be integrated and rub off on those guys as far as their work ethic and their habits.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.