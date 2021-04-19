No stopping Aamir Johnson in East Boston’s run to City League North title

“In my opinion, he’s the best player in the Boston City League,” said Eastie coach John Parziale. “He also plays corner, he plays on the kickoff team and he would play nose guard if we asked him to. He’s tough as nails.”

The senior running back scored three touchdowns in a 32-0 rout of Latin Academy Monday at West Roxbury Academy.

Driven by the legs of Aamir Johnson, the East Boston football team has captured its first Boston City League North title since 2015.

His 5-yard touchdown run started the scoring for the Jets (5-1, 3-0 BCL) before sophomore Taelor Thompson and senior Christian Feudo scored touchdowns of 29 and 57 yards to give East Boston a 20-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Johnson (179 yards rushing) slammed the door shut on a Latin Academy comeback with touchdown runs of 54 and 75 yards in the final frame.

“Coming off a very big loss [32-20, to TechBoston], we were hungry for this,” said Johnson. “We haven’t won this since 2015 and BLA is here every year, we had to want it more than them.”

The Dragons (4-2, 1-1), who had not lost to East Boston since 2012, were seeking back-to-back BCL North titles.

“They’ve been doing well the last few years,” Parziale. “Our defense played excellent today and the offensive line took over the game I thought.”

The game was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon but was postponed due to weather which really challenged the Jets. They were limited to a team meeting on Friday and a Zoom meeting on Saturday so they came into Monday’s game without a practice for three days.

“Our kids work, we have kids trying to pay the rent, this is COVID still for us,” said Parziale. “We were hit hard and they’re working doubles (shifts) on Saturdays and Sundays so we can’t practice on those days.

“This is not ending for these kids, they’re working in restaurants from 10 in the morning to 10 or 11 at night so when we have a game we have to play it. This isn’t like other places, we’re in the city and these kids work to help support their parents and to support themselves.”

The Jets have a quick turnaround to take on South Boston at 1 p.m. on Friday. It will be the 102nd “Thanksgiving Day” game for the two squads.

“A North league championship gives us momentum but Southie is a one-game championship,” said Parziale. “That’s a huge game for the community, it’s Thanksgiving in April and we can’t lose to Southie cause then this won’t mean nearly as much.”

After scoring on his 54-yard run, East Boston’s Aamir Johnson (28) celebrated with teammate Sean Curtis in the end zone Monday afternoon. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Boys’ hockey

Archbishop Williams has named former Brockton coach Chris Cunningham to take the helm of its varsity boys’ hockey program. Cunningham, who coached the junior varsity team at Archies the past two seasons, replaces Derackk Curtis, who stepped down after a 14-year run as head coach.

While thanking Curtis and his staff for their leadership and commitment to the program, Archbishop Williams AD Gordie McClay is excited about the Cunningham hire. “His work here at Archbishop Williams over the years speaks for itself, and I know that he will bring that same skill, love for the game, dedication, leadership, and enthusiasm to our hockey program.”

Cunningham, who had a 15-year association with the Brockton hockey program, nine as head coach, said Archbishop Williams is a coveted coaching position and comes with a lot of expectations.

Field hockey

Apponequet 8, Fairhaven 0 — Amelia Blake (4 goals) and Riley Levrault (3 goals) paced the Lakers (3-1-1) in a seven-goal first-half outburst in the South Coast Conference win.

Somerset Berkley 15, Bourne 0 — Senior Cami Crook registered three goals and five assists and junior Ellie Cabral netted five goals and a helper for the Raiders (5-0) in a South Coast Conference win over the Canalmen.

Girls’ volleyball

Lynn Classical 3, Somerville 0 — Senior captain Brooke Warren (27 service points, 8 aces) paced the visiting Rams (1-0) in the season-opening Greater Boston League win.

Girls’ lacrosse

St. Mark’s 6, Groton 4 — Junior Jojo Mongillo had four goals and senior Alicia Souliotis made 10 saves for the Lions in their first game since their 2019 championship run in ISL play in Groton.





Boys’ soccer

Old Rochester 1, Greater New Bedford 0 — George Barry scored in the 19th minute for the Bulldogs (5-1-2), who received an 11-save shutout from netminder Evan O’Brien-Nichols.

Jake Levin also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.







