Red Sox continue Patriots Day tradition with morning start time on Monday. Here’s a preview

After losing both games of a doubleheader on Sunday, the Red Sox are right back to work Monday morning with the series finale against the White Sox scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m.

The morning start at Fenway Park is traditional on Patriots Day, which in most years also features the running of the Boston Marathon through nearby Kenmore Square. In normal years, many baseball fans go watch the marathon after the game.

But for the second consecutive April, the Boston Marathon is not being run because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the 2021 marathon’s postponement to October, the Red Sox wanted to retain the morning start time to continue the tradition.