Red Sox continue Patriots Day tradition with morning start time on Monday. Here’s a preview

After losing both games of a doubleheader on Sunday, the Red Sox are right back to work Monday morning with the series finale against the White Sox scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m.
The morning start at Fenway Park is traditional on Patriots Day, which in most years also features the running of the Boston Marathon through nearby Kenmore Square. In normal years, many baseball fans go watch the marathon after the game.
But for the second consecutive April, the Boston Marathon is not being run because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the 2021 marathon’s postponement to October, the Red Sox wanted to retain the morning start time to continue the tradition.
Here’s a preview:
Lineups
WHITE SOX (8-8): TBA
Pitching: RHP Lucas Giolito (1-0, 2.55 ERA)
RED SOX (10-6): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (2-1, 2.08 ERA)
Time: 11:10 a.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
White Sox vs. Eovaldi: José Abreu 1-3, Tim Anderson 0-2, Adam Eaton 1-4, Yasmani Grandal 2-5, Jake Lamb 0-2, Yoán Moncada 1-1
Red Sox vs. Giolito: Xander Bogaerts 2-8, Rafael Devers 0-4, Marwin Gonzalez 3-13, J.D. Martinez 3-8, Christian Vázquez 0-5
Stat of the day: Eovaldi has faced 66 batters and not allowed a home run this season.
Notes: The Red Sox have lost three of their last four games after a nine-game winning streak ... In sweeping Sunday’s doubleheader, the White Sox led from start to finish in both games ... Monday’s game will complete a stretch of four games within 43 hours for the two clubs ... Giolito held the Indians scoreless over seven innings last time out, allowing just three hits, walking two, and striking out eight ... Giolito is without a decision in three career outings against the Red Sox, allowing seven runs in 17 innings (3.71 ERA) ... Eovaldi has not allowed more than two runs in an outing this season. He is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three games (two starts) vs. the White Sox ... Next for the Red Sox on their 10-game homestand is two games against the Blue Jays, followed by four against the Mariners.
