Red Sox crush White Sox in series finale, scoring six runs in the first inning

Giolito gave up a home run — by Kiké Hernández leading off — plus five more singles before he recorded an out. And even that out, a Hunter Renfroe grounder to third, scored the Red Sox’ fourth run of the inning.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito ran into a buzzsaw that began in the first inning. The Red Sox battered him with six runs in the frame, forcing him to throw 46 pitches.

Fresh off a Sunday evening loss to the White Sox in which they managed just four hits, the Red Sox bats were wide awake for Monday’s convincing 11-4 Patriots Day win.

It wasn’t until after a Franchy Cordero single, a 14-pitch at-bat by Bobby Dalbec that resulted in a walk, a Hernández pop out, and an Alex Verdugo fly out that Giolito finally got a breather.

But not for long.

Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi struck out the side in the top of the second after yielding a run in the first, and within a blink, Giolito was back on the mound, already throwing his 47th pitch. This one? An 85- mile-per-hour slider that J.D. Martinez parked over the Green Monster.

Following a Rafael Devers walk, Giolito was lifted. By the time Giolito was through, the Red Sox had bludgeoned him for eight runs in just one inning plus two batters while forcing him to throw a whopping 54 pitches.

Eovaldi, meanwhile, put together a solid outing, allowing four runs in his 6⅓ innings while striking out 10. Alex Verdugo also homered for the Sox, who collected 17 hits on the day.





