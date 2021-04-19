U.S. Open to allow COVID-19 tested spectators

A limited number of spectators will be allowed at the U.S. Women’s Open in San Francisco and the U.S. Open in San Diego in June provided they are vaccinated or can show proof of a negative test for the coronavirus. The USGA announced the policy Monday after consulting with California health officials. While the U.S. Opens will not be the first majors to allow fans, they will be the first to hold spectators to a standard of health through the COVID-19 vaccine or testing. The USGA did not indicate how many fans would be allowed at either championship. The Masters did not require its spectators, believed to be about 8,000, to be tested two weeks ago at Augusta National. The PGA Championship on May 20-23 at Kiawah Island in South Carolina is allowing 10,000 fans a day who will not need to show proof of a negative test or vaccination. The U.S. Women’s Open is June 3-6 at Olympic Club. The U.S. Open is at Torrey Pines on June 17-20. According to the policy the USGA announced, face coverings and social distancing will be required for fans, staff and volunteers even if they have been vaccinated.
Players can bypass testing with vaccination
The PGA Tour is telling its players they will not have to be tested for the coronavirus if they are vaccinated, and those who aren’t will have to pay for their own tests starting this summer. In a memo sent to players , the tour strongly encouraged them to get vaccinated. It stopped short of saying it would require players to be vaccinated to compete in tournaments. Players would be deemed inoculated 14 days after the full course of the vaccine. They would no longer be subject to testing for the coronavirus and, in accordance with CDC guidelines, would be able to gather in small groups without face coverings.
COLLEGES
Notre Dame, Indiana to renew rivalry
Indiana and Notre Dame will end a nearly a 40-year series hiatus after school officials announced they would open the next decade with a two-game football series. Notre Dame will host Indiana on Aug. 31, 2030, the first contest between the in-state programs since September 1991. On Sept. 27, 2031, the Fighting Irish will visit Bloomington for the first time since October 1950 ... College athletes in Mississippi will soon be able to earn money from their own name, image or likeness. Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2313, also known as the “Mississippi Intercollegiate Athletics Compensation Rights Act” on Friday. The legislation becomes law July 1 ... Chet Holmgren, the nation’s top overall recruit, announced he is heading to Gonzaga on the same day star guard Jalen Suggs announced he is leaving the Bulldogs after one season to enter the NBA draft.
NBA
NBA free agency set for Aug. 2
The NBA said that this summer’s free agency period will begin Aug. 2. That timeframe, shortly after the end of the NBA Finals and then the NBA draft, is consistent with what would occur in a normal year. The last possible date for the NBA Finals is July 22, and the draft will take place on July 29. Teams may begin negotiating with players at 6 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 2, and signings can be executed starting Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. Eastern.
HOCKEY
Edler suspended for kneeing
The NHL has suspended Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler for two games for kneeing Toronto forward Zach Hyman. Edler also will forfeit $103,448 under the terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement and will be eligible to return on Saturday. The collision happened in the second period of Vancouver’s 3-2 overtime win Sunday when Edler took out Hyman in front of the Leafs bench.
MISCELLANY
World Series of Poker strikes deal with CBS
The World Series of Poker is moving from ESPN to CBS Sports. CBS and PokerGO announced that the CBS Sports Network will be the home of World Series of Poker events, including 15 hours of the main event competition, which will take place in November in Las Vegas ... Eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic had to face down a stubborn performance by a 17-year-old on tour debut to reach the second round of the Porsche Grand Prix. Maria Sakkari beat German wild card Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 6-2.