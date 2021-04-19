Yankees sticking together, stressing lack of panic amid worst start in decades

New York’s .210 batting average is next-to-last in the American League, and a team with a dearth of left-handed hitters is batting just .202 against right-handed pitchers. The Yankees’ 55 runs entering Monday tied Detroit for the AL low.

“Right now we would be a team that an opponent would want to play because obviously we’re not firing on all cylinders,” general manager Brian Cashman said Monday, an offday before a series with visiting Atlanta. “So if you have a chance to catch us right now, you’re catching us at the right time, through obviously yesterday’s games, and we look forward to that changing.”

New York starters who aren’t ace Gerrit Cole (2-1, 1.82 ERA) are 1-6 with a 6.39 ERA. Twelve errors have led to 10 unearned runs. Only the bullpen, which has a 2.43 ERA that is third best in the major leagues, has performed to expectations.

“There’s a lot of tossing and turning going on,” Cashman said, “but we’re going to do everything in our power to avoid that finger pointing or having those frustrations boil over into something negative and make sure that we just rally the troops around each other and try to be there in a strong, supportive way, because right now we earned any negative criticism.”

While manager Aaron Boone may shake up the lineup a little, Cashman isn’t planning major roster changes. Looking ahead, left-handed reliever Zack Britton is expected back in June after elbow surgery and Luis Severino in the summer following Tommy John surgery.

“That’s the message for our players: Hey, man, we do believe in you. We know what you’re capable of. This is a bad stretch. We’re going to get through this together,” Cashman said. “This isn’t us versus them. This is collectively all of us wearing this, including myself, and we’re going to have to find a way to get to it sooner than later so we can avoid having to feel the way we are right now and having our fans feel the way they are right now.”

Ronald Acuña Jr. will avoid injured list

An MRI on Ronald Acuña Jr. revealed a mild abdominal strain, and the star Atlanta outfielder is day to day heading into a series at Yankee Stadium beginning Tuesday.

Acuña led off the fourth inning on Sunday’s win in Chicago with a walk, and it looked as if Acuña did something to his midsection on a dive back to the bag after a pickoff attempt. The National League’s player of the week announced Monday, Acuña stayed in the game and scored, but was replaced in the field in the bottom half of the inning.

Acuña is off to a terrific start this year, batting .419 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 16 games.

League upholds Nick Castellanos suspension

The two-game suspension of Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend was upheld, and Castellanos will serve it to begin a three-game series against Arizona that starts Tuesday. Castellanos was cited for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident” during a game against St. Louis on April 3. Castellanos, who homered on opening day and hopped out of the batter’s box before tossing his bat, was hit by a pitch from Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford in the fourth inning on April 3. Castellanos retrieved the ball and offered to toss it back to Woodford before flipping it out of play, then was at the center of a benches-clearing brawl when he came around to score . . . Philadelphia placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado, lefty starter Matt Moore, and infielder Ronald Torreyes on the injured list due to COVID-19 protocols, with first-base coach Paco Figueroa and assistant Bobby Meacham joining three other coaches in COVID-19 protocols prior to Monday’s game against San Francisco. The team did not say if any of the players or coaches had tested positive for the coronavirus . . . Miami center fielder Starling Marte is expected to go on the injured list after an MRI revealed a non-displaced rib fracture. Marte grimaced while batting with two outs in the ninth inning of Sunday’s loss to San Francisco and left the game . . . Cleveland, following Ohio Department of Health guidelines, plans to increase attendance at upcoming games at Progressive Field from 30 percent to 40 percent, effective May 7 . . . Major League Baseball said the first 18 days of the season have been the most watched in the 20-year history of the MLB.TV streaming package, with more than 1.34 billion minutes of live games watched on the platform — a 12 percent increase compared to the first 18 days of last season and 43 percent from the same period two years ago. Opening day set the single-day record as users watched 121 million minutes of live games, up 26 percent from the previous high.