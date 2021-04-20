10 Boston-area breweries with beer gardens open now

It was a long winter, on the heels of a very long year. But now, finally, the beer gardens are calling.
Several Boston-area breweries have reopened their outdoor patios for the season, welcoming visitors to sip on cold, frothy beers in the spring sunshine. They’re selling new brews and scrumptious plates, too — all while operating in ways that are safe and socially distant. Due to ongoing COVID-19 regulations, tables are still placed six feet apart, and patrons are required to order food with drinks.
Here are 10 local haunts to take advantage of while the sunny, warm weather cooperates. Check online for hours of operation and whether reservations are required.
Aeronaut Brewing Co., Somerville
Grab a seat at Aeronaut’s picnic tables where patrons can down pilsners, sours, and more. With the murals of flowers around you and the string lights above, it truly feels like paradise. 14 Tyler St., Somerville, www.aeronautbrewing.com
Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen, Brighton
Sure, go to Brato for beer. But stay for the chili cheese nachos and homemade sausages, and the patio with umbrellas. 190 N. Beacon St., Brighton, www.bratobk.com
Cambridge Brewing Co., Cambridge
There are few breweries out there with better beer names. So while reclined on a patio seat, maybe try a Perhapsody? A Tiny Geometries? Or a Working Class Hero? 1 Kendall Square, Building 100, Cambridge, www.cambridgebrewingcompany.com
Cisco Brewers Seaport, Boston
This 14,000-square-foot Seaport space reopened earlier this month with a menu stocked with beer, wine, hard cider, frosé, and coolers. If you’re in the mood for something a little tropical, Cisco is also serving up small-batch brews like a Mango Hazy and Session Peach IPA throughout the season. 65 Northern Ave., Boston, www.ciscobrewers.com/locations
Dorchester Brewing Co., Dorchester
The view is (almost) as good as the beer. Dorchester Brewing Co. has a 20 line tap system, an on-site restaurant in M&M BBQ, and unbeatable views of the skyline from not one, but two, floors of patio space. 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, www.dorchesterbrewing.com
Harpoon Brewery, Boston
What goes better with brews than specialty sandwiches, pretzels, and pizza? This Boston spot has a new food menu to match its eight draft lines and cans. Reservations are highly encouraged. 306 Northern Ave., Boston, www.harpoonbrewery.com/boston-brewery
Idle Hands Craft Ales, Malden
Take a ride to Malden to enjoy Idle Hands’ Belgian and German-inspired beers on its spacious patio. Feeling hungry? The menu pairs with the drinks. Think pretzels, grilled cheese, and hot dogs. 89 Commercial St., Malden, www.idlehandscraftales.com/site/
Night Shift Brewing, Everett
Bring your pup! Night Shift sells draft beers, hard seltzers, and sours to enjoy on in its dog-friendly patio. If you pick a good day, you may also see a food truck — Pennypackers, Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, or North American Catering Co. — stationed near the Everett location. 87 Santilli Highway, Everett, nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/everett/
Samuel Adams Brewery, Boston and Jamaica Plain
Pick up a pint at Sam Adams’ downtown Boston or Jamaica Plain location. The Fanueil Hall spot sells flatbreads, bratwursts, and tater tots with its drafts. 60 State St, Boston; 30 Germania St., Boston, www.samueladams.com
Trillium Brewing Co., Boston and Canton
Beer gardens at three Trillium locations — Fenway, Fort Point, and Canton — are open for business. Each comes with different, delicious food options, like Naco Taco or Taqueria El Barrio. Its Greenway location is also slated to open in early May. 110 Shawmut Road, Canton; 401 Park Drive, Boston; 50 Thomson Place, Boston; and 110 Shawmut Road, Canton; www.trilliumbrewing.com
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.