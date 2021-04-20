10 Boston-area breweries with beer gardens open now

Here are 10 local haunts to take advantage of while the sunny, warm weather cooperates. Check online for hours of operation and whether reservations are required.

Several Boston-area breweries have reopened their outdoor patios for the season, welcoming visitors to sip on cold, frothy beers in the spring sunshine. They’re selling new brews and scrumptious plates, too — all while operating in ways that are safe and socially distant. Due to ongoing COVID-19 regulations, tables are still placed six feet apart, and patrons are required to order food with drinks.

It was a long winter, on the heels of a very long year. But now, finally, the beer gardens are calling.

Aeronaut Brewing Co., Somerville

Grab a seat at Aeronaut’s picnic tables where patrons can down pilsners, sours, and more. With the murals of flowers around you and the string lights above, it truly feels like paradise. 14 Tyler St., Somerville, www.aeronautbrewing.com

Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen, Brighton

Sure, go to Brato for beer. But stay for the chili cheese nachos and homemade sausages, and the patio with umbrellas. 190 N. Beacon St., Brighton, www.bratobk.com

In this 2018 photo, brewer Ben Howe pours beer samples at Cambridge Brewing Company in Kendall Square. Josh Reynolds

Cambridge Brewing Co., Cambridge

There are few breweries out there with better beer names. So while reclined on a patio seat, maybe try a Perhapsody? A Tiny Geometries? Or a Working Class Hero? 1 Kendall Square, Building 100, Cambridge, www.cambridgebrewingcompany.com

Cisco Brewers Seaport, Boston

This 14,000-square-foot Seaport space reopened earlier this month with a menu stocked with beer, wine, hard cider, frosé, and coolers. If you’re in the mood for something a little tropical, Cisco is also serving up small-batch brews like a Mango Hazy and Session Peach IPA throughout the season. 65 Northern Ave., Boston, www.ciscobrewers.com/locations

An outdoor patio at Dorchester Brewing Co. in 2018. Dorchester Brewing Co

Dorchester Brewing Co., Dorchester

The view is (almost) as good as the beer. Dorchester Brewing Co. has a 20 line tap system, an on-site restaurant in M&M BBQ, and unbeatable views of the skyline from not one, but two, floors of patio space. 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, www.dorchesterbrewing.com

Harpoon Brewery, Boston

What goes better with brews than specialty sandwiches, pretzels, and pizza? This Boston spot has a new food menu to match its eight draft lines and cans. Reservations are highly encouraged. 306 Northern Ave., Boston, www.harpoonbrewery.com/boston-brewery

Idle Hands Craft Ales, Malden

Take a ride to Malden to enjoy Idle Hands’ Belgian and German-inspired beers on its spacious patio. Feeling hungry? The menu pairs with the drinks. Think pretzels, grilled cheese, and hot dogs. 89 Commercial St., Malden, www.idlehandscraftales.com/site/

Night Shift Brewing, Everett

Bring your pup! Night Shift sells draft beers, hard seltzers, and sours to enjoy on in its dog-friendly patio. If you pick a good day, you may also see a food truck — Pennypackers, Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, or North American Catering Co. — stationed near the Everett location. 87 Santilli Highway, Everett, nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/everett/

Samuel Adams Brewery, Boston and Jamaica Plain

Pick up a pint at Sam Adams’ downtown Boston or Jamaica Plain location. The Fanueil Hall spot sells flatbreads, bratwursts, and tater tots with its drafts. 60 State St, Boston; 30 Germania St., Boston, www.samueladams.com

Trillium Brewing Co., Boston and Canton

Beer gardens at three Trillium locations — Fenway, Fort Point, and Canton — are open for business. Each comes with different, delicious food options, like Naco Taco or Taqueria El Barrio. Its Greenway location is also slated to open in early May. 110 Shawmut Road, Canton; 401 Park Drive, Boston; 50 Thomson Place, Boston; and 110 Shawmut Road, Canton; www.trilliumbrewing.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.